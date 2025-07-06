Surflight Theatre to bring 42ND STREET to The Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Surflight’s adaptation of the 1980 staged musical 42nd Street, based on the book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, directed and choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan, takes us on the journey of Peggy Sawyer as she attempts to make her mark in the big apple. This show features a tremendous score, including “You’re Getting to Be a Habit with Me”, “Dames”, “We’re In the Money”, “Lullaby of Broadway”, “Shuttle Off to Buffalo”, and “Forty-Second Street”.

While true the show is chock-full of high stakes and drama, the story also propels itself through the busy city’s spectacle and pizzazz, as many know and love about Times Square. The city that never sleeps! You won’t want to miss following miss Peggy on her journey to stardom.

Paula Hammons Sloan (Director/Choreographer) along with a background in mathematics and accounting and serving as General Manager of Surflight Theatre, her work as Director/Choreographer and Master Teacher has been recognized nationally for over 40 years. Ms. Sloan has directed or choreographed numerous National tours including: 42nd Street, Singin’ in the Rain, Music Man, Cabaret, Bye Bye Birdie, Little Women, Urban Cowboy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Copacabana, Funny Girl, George M, Titanic, My One and Only, Crazy for You and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Ms, Sloan has mounted several productions at the Tropicana Resort and Casino, Resorts in Atlantic City and El Dorado Casino in Reno. She directed and choreographed Miracle on 34th Street (Jersey Shore Entertainment) on the West Coast, at the Tropicana Resort and Casino and on tour. She was choreographer for Jekyll and Hyde and Singin’ in the Rain for the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino Broadway Series in Atlantic City which also played for an extended run at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood Florida. Ms. Sloan has directed and/or choreographed regionally including, The Laguna Playhouse (Once, I Love You Your Perfect Now Change, Spitfire Grill, Footloose, All Shook Up, Hairspray, Ring of Fire and Buddy the Buddy Holly Story). Kansas City Starlight (The Producers, Anything Goes), Casa Manana (Oklahoma), West Virginia Public Theatre, Surflight Theatre (Steel Pier, A Christmas Story, On Your Toes, Sisters of Swing, Lady Be Good, Ragtime, Mamma Mia, Holiday Inn, Cabaret, Joseph, Will Rogers, White Christmas, Ebenezer among others), Gateway Playhouse, Plan B Productions (The Producers, Footloose), Theatre Under the Stars (Houston) (110 in the Shade, Wonderful Life, Disney’s When You Wish), the Houston Symphony, the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade and opening ceremonies of the 100th Anniversary Convention of Girl Scouts. She was Resident Choreographer for Galveston Summer Musicals for over 45 productions and her former tap company, Texas Tap Ensemble, toured Nationally and Internationally for several years.

The show will feature Musical Direction by Matty Mitchell, Scenic Design inspired by Ted LeFevre, Costume Design by Keith Schneider, Sound Design by Ian Wehrle, and Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro. Wig Design Dwan Hayes.

42nd Street stars John Smitherman as Julian Marsh, Erin Fish as Dorothy Brock, Lexi Baldachino as Peggy Sawyer, Taylor Hilt Mitchell as Billy Lawlor, Tyler Fish plays Bert Barry, Alison Nusbaum as Maggie Jones, Isaiah Mayhew will appear as Andy Lee; Nathan Roberts as Mac, Joe Connelly as Pat Denning. Riley Bannister as Anytime Annie, Kalista Curbelo as Phyllis Dale, Lexie Brown as Lorraine Flemming, Brenna Conway as Diane Lorimer, Makayla LaBode as Ethel, and Kasie Buono as Gladys.

The remainder of the cast will be Surflight Theatre’s 2025 Resident Company: Luke Anderson, Kasie Buono, Brenna Conway,, Ryan Edge, Sean Gin, Matthew Goodrich, Kate Grattan, Alyssa Hakan, Kevin Hincapie, Caden Lohr, Kevin Luck, Noah Macam, Jordan Polefka, and Juliet Stith.