Surflight Theatre Presents AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' August 27th Through September 8th

Celebrating the 1920's and 30's world of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley, Surflight Theatre is thrilled to be producing the never before seen on the Surflight stage, Fats Waller musical celebration AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' from August 27th through September 8th. Winner of the Tony Award for Betst Musical In 1978 Ain't Misbehavin sings and dances us through the era of the Harlem Renaissance with rowdy, musical fun and the tunes from the great Harlem Stride player Fats Waller. .

Directed and choreographed by Surflight newcomer Randy Andre Davis whose Broadway and touring career includes All Shook Up, Cats, Guys and Dolls and Peter Pan along with Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theatre. Musical Direction is by Christopher Davis who headed up the After Midnight tour for 2 years and has served as Musical Director for Brenda Brazton, Brian Davis and Darryl Jovan among others.

The exceptional company includes Brandi Chavonne Massey (Nala: Lion King West End, Nettie/Cellie Nat'l tour Color Purple, Elphaba Nat'l Tour Wicked, Lucy Nat'l tour Jekyll), Helen Marla White (Sistas the Musical, Royal Caribbean vocalist, Regional: The Wiz and The First Noel), Monica Josette (who has performed regionally as well as toured with Cold Play, Kelly Rowland and Santigold). Surflight favorites Andre Dion Wills ( Home for the Holidays and Jesus Christ Superstar) and Michael Blackmon who has performed at Surflight in many shows and more recently served as choreographer of Flashdance and Jesus Christ Superstar at Surflight. trepreneur

To purchase tickets; go to www.surflight.org, or call (609)492-9477.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You