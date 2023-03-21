Student Blog: Managing A Life That Often Manages You

Being a college student is hard. Point, blank, period. Between school work, extracurricular activities, family, friends, and trying to maintain sanity, it can all be pretty overwhelming.

In my own life, I have worked day in and day out to try and find a balance and rhythm in handling my responsibilities and relationships. I still don't have all the answers, but with the help of a few simple things, I have been able to regain control of my life and lead myself with certainty and organization.

The first of those things is my planner. While it may sound incredibly silly, I would not be able to get through the day without it. It is a physical detachment of my brain, and helps me document quite literally everything going on in my life. I often say that, "if I don't write it down, it's not happening." My little turquoise planner helps me outline what I have planned for myself during a certain month, and gives me the space to write down to-do lists for my day to day life. The satisfaction and pride that comes with checking off an item on a to-do list is like no other, a feeling of euphoria that I have gradually become addicted to. There is real serotonin that comes from accomplishing a task, however menial it may be. Keeping track of my goals and responsibilities in this manner not only helps keep me on track, but shows me just how much I am capable of.

When life feels a little too hard to handle, it is necessary to find an outlet to release some of that stress. And as college students, we definitely know a thing or two about stress. It took me years to find the things that truly help me breathe and take a step back from my responsibilities. Music has been an absolute game changer for my mental health. When feelings become too much, I always turn to a song. Making hyper-personalized and niche playlists of songs highlighting my very specific moods and experiences is something that helps me find joy during hectic times (my Spotify account is mbc003 if you're interested in one of my many killer playlists). Music is the gateway to the soul, and is a perfect way to release tension and forget your troubles.

Something that I've had to prioritize lately, more than ever, is alone time. It sounds stupid to say out loud, but never underestimate the importance of being by yourself. Being in college means being constantly surrounded by people, whether it be in class, in your dorm, etc. And don't get me wrong, I love people. I am a people person by nature. Yet, there is something to be said for sitting with yourself and allowing yourself time to decompress and let go of your worries. Being around people all of the time can be very draining, and it is so vital to give yourself the space you need for true rest and relaxation. Once you're able to recharge your body and mind, there is no limit to what you can do both academically and personally. Recently, I have gotten into the habit of taking what the internet calls, "enrichment time in my enclosure." This essentially means that I give myself an allotted amount of time a day to spend alone to compose myself and get my life in order.

All of these things have been so beneficial for me, and have helped me take control of my life when it feels uncontrollable. We all have the power to conquer everything that life throws our way, and hopefully these tools help lighten the load.