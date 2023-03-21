Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Student Blog: Managing A Life That Often Manages You

Student Blog: Managing A Life That Often Manages You

Getting your life together seems hard, but it doesn't have to be.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Being a college student is hard. Point, blank, period. Between school work, extracurricular activities, family, friends, and trying to maintain sanity, it can all be pretty overwhelming.

In my own life, I have worked day in and day out to try and find a balance and rhythm in handling my responsibilities and relationships. I still don't have all the answers, but with the help of a few simple things, I have been able to regain control of my life and lead myself with certainty and organization.

The first of those things is my planner. While it may sound incredibly silly, I would not be able to get through the day without it. It is a physical detachment of my brain, and helps me document quite literally everything going on in my life. I often say that, "if I don't write it down, it's not happening." My little turquoise planner helps me outline what I have planned for myself during a certain month, and gives me the space to write down to-do lists for my day to day life. The satisfaction and pride that comes with checking off an item on a to-do list is like no other, a feeling of euphoria that I have gradually become addicted to. There is real serotonin that comes from accomplishing a task, however menial it may be. Keeping track of my goals and responsibilities in this manner not only helps keep me on track, but shows me just how much I am capable of.

When life feels a little too hard to handle, it is necessary to find an outlet to release some of that stress. And as college students, we definitely know a thing or two about stress. It took me years to find the things that truly help me breathe and take a step back from my responsibilities. Music has been an absolute game changer for my mental health. When feelings become too much, I always turn to a song. Making hyper-personalized and niche playlists of songs highlighting my very specific moods and experiences is something that helps me find joy during hectic times (my Spotify account is mbc003 if you're interested in one of my many killer playlists). Music is the gateway to the soul, and is a perfect way to release tension and forget your troubles.

Something that I've had to prioritize lately, more than ever, is alone time. It sounds stupid to say out loud, but never underestimate the importance of being by yourself. Being in college means being constantly surrounded by people, whether it be in class, in your dorm, etc. And don't get me wrong, I love people. I am a people person by nature. Yet, there is something to be said for sitting with yourself and allowing yourself time to decompress and let go of your worries. Being around people all of the time can be very draining, and it is so vital to give yourself the space you need for true rest and relaxation. Once you're able to recharge your body and mind, there is no limit to what you can do both academically and personally. Recently, I have gotten into the habit of taking what the internet calls, "enrichment time in my enclosure." This essentially means that I give myself an allotted amount of time a day to spend alone to compose myself and get my life in order.

All of these things have been so beneficial for me, and have helped me take control of my life when it feels uncontrollable. We all have the power to conquer everything that life throws our way, and hopefully these tools help lighten the load.



Related Stories
Student Blog: Changing Plans...Again Photo
Student Blog: Changing Plans...Again
It’s about that time of the semester where you start to plan for the next semester. Where will you live? What classes will you take? What will your schedule look like? Personally, I think it’s all very exciting. I love to plan and start to figure out what my life will look like when I come back to school in the Fall.
Student Blog: Tips and Tools for Productivity Photo
Student Blog: Tips and Tools for Productivity
When I look back at the chaotic first half of the semester, I am proud of myself for managing to balance such a busy schedule full of rehearsals, weekend work shifts, and a heavy course load full of countless class projects. Here are some tips and tools that have helped me get through the year so far!
Student Blog: The Hard Way, The Right Way Photo
Student Blog: The Hard Way, The Right Way
We’ve all heard it: the claims from friends and relatives of how easy we must have it “just singing and dancing” for schoolwork. But, as any performance, tech, or dance major will tell you– it’s not as simple as it sounds. There’s a lot that goes into being a theatre arts student that people often miss while not walking in our shoes– tap, jazz, or character.
Student Blog: Tools of Management Photo
Student Blog: Tools of Management
This week marks that of my spring break which has been, in the simplest terms, a real curveball. Maybe this is an unexpected description for a break from school. They are more commonly seen as relaxing, restful, fun. While I would agree that my break has been all of these things, it has also felt very odd.

From This Author - Student Blogger: Michele Cohen


Student Blog: Art Against Anti-SemitismStudent Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism
February 28, 2023

Having Jewish stories and Jewish artists shine in the theater and in other works of art is just one of many ways to combat antisemitism, as well as teach the world about what it means to be Jewish now.
Student Blog: The Inside Scoop on Sorority LifeStudent Blog: The Inside Scoop on Sorority Life
February 15, 2023

Not to sound too much like a poster girl for Greek Life, but if you’re debating rushing a sorority, try it out and keep an open mind. It may surprise you just like it did me.
share