Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers

Stephanie Mills returns to NJPAC with special guest The Whispers in an exciting concert event.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of Stephanie Mills with legendary hitmakers, The Whispers performing in Newark on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

The awe-inspiring Stephanie Mills (original star of The Wiz) performs R&B hits from an illustrious 35-year career in a soul-stirring evening with The Whispers. Part of NJPAC's annual celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Stephanie Mills has distinguished herself as an actress and performer who is at home on the Broadway stage as she is in the recording studio. Five gold albums and hits such as “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love,” “Home,” “Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel)” and “Never Knew Love Like This Before” have become enduring classics. Her critically acclaimed appearances in shows like the Tony Award-winning The Wiz and Your Arms Too Short to Box with God have assured her of a consistently loyal following among fans, industry insiders and critics. Like so many of her contemporaries, her journey as a performer began with singing gospel in church in her native Brooklyn.

One of the world's longest-running soul vocal groups, The Whispers are celebrating over 50 years in the industry. Known for their smooth soulful ballads, they remain one of the premier R&B groups to ever grace the stage.

Tickets to see Stephanie Mills and The Whispers are on-sale now at NJPAC.org, or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.   




