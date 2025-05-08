State Theatre New Jersey Will Host An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey will present An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee on Saturday, May 17 at 8pm. Tickets range from $59-$179.

Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television, and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are bringing their live show on the road. This intimate performance with the powerhouse duo will be packed with Foster’s hits from Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, etc. and McPhee’s biggest songs from American Idol, Smash, and Waitress. Plus, some of their favorites that they just love.

David Foster is one of the most illustrious composers of our time. With 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Songs,” Foster has earned a reputation as a keen spotter of new talent, playing a key role in the discovery and career launches of Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé.

Few other individuals can claim to have their fingerprints on more major moments in popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Chicago, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind Fire, Tony Braxton, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Hall Oates, Brandy, ’N Sync, Boz Scaggs, and Gloria Estefan.

In 2008 and 2011, Foster stepped out as a performer in his own right with Hitman, David Foster and Friends PBS specials, which became PBS’ highest-rated shows in decades. In 2018-19 Foster started touring with his show ‘An Intimate Evening with David Foster’. The shows garnered rave reviews and were so successful that he now devotes much of his time to selling out concerts worldwide.

Foster composed the scores to Boop! a new Broadway musical about the iconic animated character “Betty Boop.” In 2023, Foster released a Christmas album with Katharine McPhee, titled Christmas Songs.

Foster has made charitable work his life’s other priority. Meeting with a young girl from his hometown who was awaiting a liver transplant had a profound impact and led him to create The David Foster Foundation in 1986. Its mission is to provide financial support to Canadian families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants, along with a new focus on organ donor awareness.

Katharine McPhee is one of a handful of artists who takes the lead in a career that includes film, television, Broadway, recording and concert tours. Katharine first burst onto the scene in 2006, during a successful run on Season 5 of American Idol, which made her a household name.



As an actress, she is well-known to television audiences for starring as ‘Paige Dineen’ on the CBS’ spy drama Scorpion (2014-2018) and also as one of the leads in the NBC musical drama Smash (2012-2013), executive produced by Steven Spielberg. She also starred in the Netflix comedy series, Country Comfort (2021). She has also guest-starred in the series CSI: NY, Community, Family Guy, and Ugly Betty.



As a singer, McPhee is renowned for her powerhouse presence and show-stopping performances. Her recordings have topped the charts in multiple genres including pop, jazz, and adult contemporary. A sought-after performer, McPhee has taken the stage for various PBS broadcasts throughout the years, including Foster and Friends, Chris Botti In Boston, and headlining her own SoundStage special.



In Spring 2018, McPhee made her Broadway debut starring as Jenna in the hit musical Waitress, featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles. She then then originated the leading role in the West End production and then returned to Broadway to perform in the show's final weeks.



In addition to her acting and singing career, McPhee is a passionate philanthropist, having served as an ambassador for organizations such as BuildOn, Malaria No More, and Feeding America. She continues to perform at many charitable events including The David Foster Foundation of which she is an avid supporter.

