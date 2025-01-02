State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present the musical comedy, The Addams Family for four performances on Friday, January 24 at 8pm; Saturday, January 25 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, January 26 at 2pm.

Following the show on Friday, January 24th, there is a Cast Party with food, music, and giveaways in the STNJ Studio. Tickets for the cast party are $10 tickets. Show tickets range from $40-$105.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents.



On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all-time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents The Addams Family, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.



