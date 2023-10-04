State Theatre New Jersey Presents SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert coming to State Theatre New Jersey

Oct. 04, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents the national tour of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert on Friday, October 13 at 8pm. Tickets range from $29-$99.  

 

The Academy Award-winning film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band, and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra.  Emily Marshall will serve as the tour's conductor.  

 

The film's music score was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys, and Steve Jobs

 

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of my favorite scores I've ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we'd ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.” 

 

The hip-hop infused film score contains original music showcasing elements of heroism, resilience, and is complemented by song contributions from industry greats Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj.  

 

Set in New York City, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, who after being bitten by a radioactive spider gains Spider-Man like powers. The film was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman with a story by Lord based on the Marvel Comics, and produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Lord, Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg. It features an accomplished and diverse cast including Shameik Moore (Miles Morales), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy / Spider-Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Chris Pine (Peter Parker), and Mahershala Ali (Aaron Davis / Prowler). The film received widespread praise from critics for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting, and soundtrack. The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made its worldwide theatrical debut on May 30 in the U.S. –and became a box office sensation, opening to #1 around the globe. 

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 




