State Theatre New Jersey presents Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville for five performances on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 8pm; Saturday, October 9 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, October 10 at 2pm. Escape to Margaritaville is the State Theatre's first scheduled live performance in the newly renovated theater. Tickets range from $40-$98.

This hilarious and heartwarming musical tells a fascinating story of love and discovery and has the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. With a book by Emmy Award-winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy-Award nominee Mike O'Malley (Survivor's Remorse, Shameless), Escape To Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more.

Escape To Margaritaville stars Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Emily Qualman as Tammy, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D., and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal/Ted.

The company also features Devon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Lauren Celentano, Fabi Gallmeister, Julia Grondin, Rachel Kay, Georgia Monroe, Gabriela E. Moreno, Ernesto Olivias, Jake Pederson, Kyle Southern, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn, and Chad Vaught.

Based on the original direction by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), this production is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville); scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic); sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful) and Craig Cassidy (Cirque Dreams); and wig, hair and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas (On the Town). Orchestrations are by Michael Utley (License to Chill), with dance music arrangements by Gary Adler (Avenue Q). Music supervision and arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.