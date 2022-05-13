State Theatre New Jersey Presents Blue Man Group On Tour This Month

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents the smash hit phenomenon, BLUE MAN GROUP ON TOUR for three performances on Tuesday, May 24 at 8pm; Wednesday, May 25 at 8pm; and Thursday, May 26 at 8pm. Tickets range from $40-$98.

More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the BLUE MAN GROUP. Now, BLUE MAN GROUP premieres in New Brunswick for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It's everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP-signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy-the men are still blue, but the rest is all new. Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity.

Blue Man Group is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters, and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy, and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours.

A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, Blue Man Group has appeared countless times on hit shows including Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Schlag den Raab (Germany), WOWOW (Japan) and CaldeiraÞo do Huck (Brazil).

Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, Blue Man Group has contributed to various film and TV scores and released multiple albums including the Grammy-nominated Audio. The rock concert parody, "Megastar World Tour" played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

The BLUE MAN GROUP North American tour is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a ground-breaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high-definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music and mayhem that is BLUE MAN GROUP.

Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.