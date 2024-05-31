Stand-up Comedy Comes to the New Bell Theater in Holmdel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bell Theater has announced the launch of Bell Comedy Nights - five nights of side-splitting laughter with tickets priced from $35. Bell Comedy Nights are executive produced by Jessica Pilot (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) assisted by Vinnie Favale (The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central). To promote the new series, the theater is offering a buy two tickets, get the third free offer. To access this offer, visit www.belltheater.org and check out Bell Comedy Nights.

The lineup of nationally-known comedians starts on Wednesday, June 12 with Ophira Eisenberg, who was hailed by New York Magazine as one of the “Top 10 Comics that Funny People Find Funny.” She hosted NPR’s comedy trivia show Ask Me Another for 9 years. As the parent of a 6-year-old, she now hosts of the new comedy podcast Parenting Is a Joke. Eisenberg has appeared on Comedy Central, This Week at The Comedy Cellar, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, HBO’s Girls, Gotham Live and The Late Late Show.

Carmen Lynch takes the stage on Thursday, July 11. She has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, That Damn Michael Che, Life & Beth, and the documentary Hysterical. Lynch also tours doing standup in Spanish, has a podcast on SiriusXM called The Human CentiPOD and has a plethora of viral videos on TikTok. Her two comedy albums, Vertically Obese and Dance Like You Don’t Need the Money, can be found on iTunes and Spotify.

Nick Griffin comes to Bell Theater on Wednesday, August 7. A veteran of late night talk shows, he has appeared onConan, The Late Late Show and 11 times on The Late Show with David Letterman. Griffin also starred in his own half-hour Comedy Central special. Originally from Kansas City, he lives in New York City where he regularly performs at The Comedy Cellar, Stand Up NY and Gotham Comedy Club.

Jason Salmon appears on Thursday, Sept. 12. Salmon’s comedy has been described as “like getting the best advice you’ve ever gotten…from the dumbest guy you know.” He has headlined throughout the U.S. and performed for the troops in Central America, Europe, Greenland, and Afghanistan. Salmon recorded two standup comedy specials that have gotten over a million views online. His most recent special, BISCUITS and GRAViTY, is available on YouTube. Salmon has been featured on HBO, Comedy Central and in Red Dead Redemption 2, Orange is the New Black and 30 Rock.

Thursday, October 17 features Mike Vecchione, who has performed in NYC clubs and across the country for more than 20 years. Vecchione has appeared on The Tonight Show, Netflix, Comedy Central and Hulu. He was in Pete Davidson’s movieThe King of Staten Island and currently has a comedy special on YouTube called The Attractives, directed and produced by fellow comedian Nate Bargatze. Vecchione’s sarcastic, joke-heavy style combined with sharp writing and an understated delivery leaves audiences in stitches.

