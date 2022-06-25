'Songs On A Summer Afternoon' Opera Recital Series Starts Sunday July 3 In Ocean Grove

OGCMA will kick off its FREE summer-long classical recital series, "Songs on A Summer Afternoon," on Sunday July 3rd at 3:30 PM in the Bishop Janes Tabernacle. The recital series features Ocean Grove's Opera Stars-In-Residence, Monica Ziglar (Soprano), Ronald Naldi (Tenor), Justin Beck (Bass) , and OGCMA'S newest soloist, Laura Zahn (Mezzo), accompanied by pianist Karen Delevan.

Bishop Janes Tabernacle is located on Auditorium Square in Ocean Grove NJ. For more information and the schedule of performers, visit https://www.oceangrove.org/songs

In the spirit of the Independence Holiday weekend, the quartet will perform popular selections from Broadway as well as songs by Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Irving Berlin.

Mezzo-Soprano Laura Zahn, a Philadelphia native, has been praised for her "warm, voluptuous voice clearly destined for Puccini and Verdi." This year, Ms. Zahn joined Opera Orlando for their Viva Verdi season, which focused on the works of Giuseppe Verdi. During her residency in Orlando, Laura performed Maddalena (Rigoletto), Giulietta di Kelbar (Un giorno di regno) and Flora Bervoix (La Traviata). In May, Laura sang the role of Marguerite (La Dame Blanche) with New Amsterdam Opera. In previous seasons, Ms. Zahn has performed La frugola (Il tabarro), Florence Pike (Albert Herring), Mother Goose (The Rake's Progress), Mother (Amahl and the Night Visitors), Dorabella (Cosi fan Tutte), Pepa (Goyescas) and Marcellina (Le nozze di Figaro).

An adept competition singer, Laura was most recently a Finalist in Opera Mississippi's 2021 John Alexander National Vocal competition. She also semi-finaled in the 2020 NYIOP/Premiere Opera Foundation Competition and the 2016 Mildred Miller International Voice Competition. Ms. Zahn holds degrees from The Boston Conservatory and Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music