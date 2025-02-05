Slightly Stoopid Brings STEP INTO THE SUN to Stone Pony Summer Stage

As part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival, SLIGHTLY STOOPID will bring their new tour, Step Into The Sun Summer 2025, to Stone Pony Summer Stage on Sunday, June 22nd, at 6:30 p.m. They will be joined by support acts IRATION and LITTLE STRANGER.



Since their inception in 1995, Slightly Stoopid—fronted by the incredibly versatile duo Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald—has evolved a unique fusion of rock, reggae, acoustic soul, hip-hop, heavy metal, and punk rock. They have achieved both artistic freedom and commercial success while staying true to their DIY ethos. The band has grown from an original trio to a seven-piece ensemble, becoming a generational leader in a burgeoning subculture and lifestyle movement.



“We’re thrilled to hit the road this summer with our longtime friends Iration and to welcome Little Stranger to the family,” said Miles Doughty of Slightly Stoopid. “We have some new tunes that we're eager to share, and we’re particularly excited to perform at some venues we’ve yet to explore.”



Tickets for Slightly Stoopid will go on sale Friday, February 7th, at 10:00 a.m.