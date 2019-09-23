Skyline Theatre Co Presents THAT YANKEE DOODLE BOY This Weekend Only

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company and in residence at the Fair Lawn Community Center in Bergen County's Fair Lawn, presents "That Yankee Doodle Boy" this weekend only from Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29.

The biographical musical of show business legend George M. Cohan, That Yankee Doodle Boy, features all of his famous songs that are indelibly woven into the fabric of America including 'You're A Grand Old Flag,' 'Over There,' 'Harrigan,' and of course, 'Yankee Doodle Dandy.'

Skyline Theatre Company's professional theatrical production will be presented Friday, September 27 at 7:30pm, Saturday, September 28 at 7:30pm and Sunday, September 29 at 2:00pm at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in the Fair Lawn Community Center, 10-10 20th Street, in Bergen County's Fair Lawn. The show is directed by Skyline Theatre Company's Artistic Director Sam Scalamoni.

Professional actor and dancer Andrew Kruep portrays George M. Cohan, returning to the Skyline stage having appeared previously in its productions of Sweeney Todd, A Thousand Faces, Pirates of Penzance, and NJ New Works Festival.

Individual tickets prices range from $20 to $29 and are on sale through Skyline's online box office at SkylineTheatreCompany.org and its in-person box office at 800-474-1299. For ticket reservations or for more information about Skyline go to skylinetheatrecompany.org. All performances take place at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in the Fair Lawn Community Center in Fair Lawn, NJ. More information is also available via our social media platforms on Facebook at SkylineTheatreCo and on Twitter @SkylineBergen.

This production marks the conclusion of Skyline Theatre Company's 2018-2019 season and its 2020 season will be announced later this year.





