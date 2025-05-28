Shaun Cassidy to Bring THE ROAD TO US Tour to The Newton Theatre This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer, actor, and television writer-producer Shaun Cassidy will bring his latest live show, The Road to Us, to The Newton Theatre on Friday, October 24, 2025. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m., with a special presale for Newton Theatre members taking place Thursday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating ranges from $69 to $102. Tickets and additional event details can be found at skypac.org/shaun-cassidy.

Cassidy, who rose to fame in the late 1970s as a pop singer and teen idol with hits like “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “That’s Rock n’ Roll,” and “Hey Deanie,” later built a successful career behind the scenes as a television creator and producer. His writing and producing credits include series such as American Gothic, Cold Case, Invasion, and NBC/Netflix’s New Amsterdam, where he served as executive producer and writer from 2018 to 2023.

Born into a storied show business family, Cassidy is the son of Tony Award-winning actor Jack Cassidy and Academy Award-winning actress Shirley Jones, and the half-brother of the late David Cassidy. He first gained widespread attention while still in high school, signing with Warner Bros. Records and starring in The Hardy Boys Mysteries on ABC. He later appeared on Broadway in Blood Brothers.

Following the success of his 2020–2024 concert tour The Magic of a Midnight Sky, Cassidy returns to the stage this fall with The Road to Us, blending music, personal stories, and reflections from across his multifaceted career.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds