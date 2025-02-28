Shamrock Tenors to Perform at State Theatre New Jersey in March

State Theatre New Jersey will present Shamrock Tenors on Saturday, March 15 at 8pm. Ireland’s most exciting new music sensation is performing at STNJ as part of the inaugural North American Tour. Tickets range from $39-$99.



Direct from Belfast, Shamrock Tenors features performers from both sides of the community across Northern Ireland, with vocalists from London’s West End and the country's best multi-instrumentalists. Their show takes you on a journey through Ireland’s most beloved classic songs—in beautiful five-part harmony—including “Danny Boy,” “Whiskey in the Jar,” “The Parting Glass,” and “Wild Rover.”



2024 saw the Shamrock Tenors headline the BBC’s St. Patrick’s Day coverage across the entire UK and Ireland, with the launch of their debut concert special on BBC2 and BBC4 and went on to sell out their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End. Last year also saw the Shamrock Tenors headline their first-ever Irish national tour. Their first two singles shot straight to #1 on the iTunes World Music Charts, whilst their performances online have received over seven million views. They’ve traveled to over 30 countries as a group, including Irish festivals in the U.S. and sold-out shows in iconic venues such as the Ulster Hall in Belfast and Birmingham Symphony Hall in England.