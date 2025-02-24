See Stand-up Comedian Raanan Hershberg & Friends at Debonair Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dovi Neuburger will present Pre-Purim comedy with Raanan Hershberg & Friends, ft. Eitan Levine and Eli Lebowicz, on Sunday, March 9th at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 7:30PM. showtime is 8:00PM, and tickets are $40 general admission.

From Louisville, KY, Raanan Hershberg has performed his high-energy, joke-packed comedy on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late, Late Show with James Corden, and Comedy Central. His latest special ‘Jokes from the Underground’ was just included in the New York Times ‘Best Comedy of 2022’, where critic Jason Zinoman called it the funniest YouTube Special of the year, and said ‘his punchy and deliriously funny club comedy made me laugh after second and third viewings.’ His first special ‘Downhill Ever Since’ is almost at 200K views on YouTube. Raanan performs all over the world and is a regular at The Comedy Cellar.

Black Box Studios is some-time event producer and the area's only collaborative performing arts school and cutting-edge professional theater, est. 2007 by Englewood's Matt Okin: The Elated System is the Englewood, NJ-based trans-cultural think tank and mixed-media film production studio of electro-acoustic composer/visual artist Danny Howard Hamilton. Together, Black Box & Elated recently wrapped up a year+ of special appearances by both secular and Jewish-interest music and comedy acts in Teaneck, which included sold-out performances from comedian Elon Gold; The Aryeh Kunstler Band; Israel Portoy; Soulfarm; J-Sketch Comedy; Distant Cousins; the redevelopment of The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING; James Maddock; Willie Nile; Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham in Edward Albee's FRAGMENTS; The Cure's Reeves Gabrels and his genre-free improv rock outfit Doom Dogs; comedians Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson, and Mark Riccadonna; Dog Party, and more. Matisyahu is slated for a mini-residency on March 25 & 26.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

