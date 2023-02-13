Sebastian Maniscalco Returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in November

Celebrated comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa with 10 performances from November 9 - 18, 2023. Dubbed by The New York Times as "the hottest comic in America," the stand-up, actor, podcast host, and best-selling author will perform at the Event Center with his new show, Sebastian Maniscalco: Live in Atlantic City, offering guests a chance to laugh the night away.

On the heels of wrapping his blockbuster Pollstar-nominated "Nobody Does This Tour," including a 10-show run at Borgata last November, Maniscalco is taking a hard-earned break from the road in 2023 to focus on upcoming film and television projects. However, fans will still be able to see Maniscalco on stage at Borgata's Event Center, as this residency marks the only chance to see Maniscalco perform on the East Coast in 2023.

"There's nothing like the crowds at our shows in New Jersey at the Borgata," shares Maniscalco. "Even though I'm from Chicago, I feel like they've adopted me as one of their own."

Last year, Maniscalco returned to the New York area once again, selling out Madison Square Garden as well as Barclays Center, UBS Arena, and Prudential Center. That box office trajectory continued a touring streak with Maniscalco breaking records he set on prior stops at arenas across the country.

His latest stop at TD Garden topped his previous Boston mark for highest gross for a single-performance comedy show while a pair of performances in December 2021 at Chicago's United Center set venue records for the highest-grossing single-day comedy show, highest-grossing two-day comedy show, and highest attendance for a two-day comedy performance, making Maniscalco the top selling and top grossing comedian in the venue's three-decade history.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Live in Atlantic City Tour Dates

Thursday, November 9 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata (8 pm)

Friday, November 10 Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata (8 pm)

Saturday, November 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata (7 and 10 pm)

Sunday, November 12 - - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata (7 pm)

Thursday, November 16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata (8 pm)

Friday, November 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata (7 and 10 pm)

Saturday, November 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata (7 and 10 pm)

Maniscalco achieved another first, filming his first role as a leading man in the upcoming film "About My Father." With a Memorial Day Weekend theatrical release, Maniscalco once again finds himself opposite his "Irishman" co-star Robert De Niro, cast as the comedian's father, Salvo. Maniscalco co-wrote the Lionsgate production, loosely based on his Italian and extended family.

In addition to "About My Father," fans will find Maniscalco on the big screen with several additional high-profile films coming soon. On top of starring alongside Michelle Monaghan, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo and more as legendary producer Giorgio Moroder in the Neil Bogart biopic "Spinning Gold," out March 31, 2023, Maniscalco will star with Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen and more in the animated feature "Super Mario Bros." out April 7, 2023, and he will appear opposite Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf in the dramedy "Somewhere in Queens," written and directed by Romano out on April 21, 2023.

The always-hungry Maniscalco will soon begin work on a new series, the recently announced "How to Be a Bookie," for HBO Max. Produced by Maniscalco and legendary producer Chuck Lorre, the show will tell the story of a veteran bookie struggling to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling and the ever-changing culture that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low.

If that weren't enough, in addition to his ongoing podcast, "The Pete and Sebastian Show" with fellow comedian Pete Correale, the father of two has teamed up with his children's pediatrician, Dr. Scott Cohen, for a hilarious new podcast, "Daddy vs. Doctor." Each week finds the pair talking with parents around the world to shed light and laughter on the often-difficult task of raising a family.

Tickets for Sebastian Maniscalco: Live in Atlantic City go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at theborgata.com. MGM Rewards Members get access to an exclusive presale starting Thursday, February 16th at 10 a.m. Visit mgmresorts.com to learn more about becoming an MGM Rewards Member. Long-time opener and fellow Chicago native Pat McGann will also join for the Borgata dates.