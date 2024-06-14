SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY Comes To First Avenue Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Avenue Playhouse will present SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY on Saturday June 15th.

SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY is an award-winning troupe of entertainers, which includes some of the nation's finest, funniest, female comedians with curves. The ups and downs of weight gain are explored in both hilarious songs, stand up, sketches, and interactive characters.

Starring in the cast is Mary Dimino, a familiar face on television. Mary Dimino's television credits include Comedy Central, NBC's Today, FOX's Laughs, VH-1's Best Week Ever, HBO's Chris Rock Show, The Graham Norton Effect, The Dr Oz Show, sketches on Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien, and dozens of national commercials. Mary Dimino is a MAC award winner for Best Female Comedian. She is the writer/performer of two hit off-Broadway one-woman plays, SCARED SKINNY, winner Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival, and BIG DUMMY, winner of a United Solo Award of Theatre Row.

Also starring in the cast is powerhouse entertainer, singer, comedian, award-winning fitness instructor and motivational maven, Carolann Valentino. Her one woman show Burnt at the Steak swept the Canadian Fringe circuit winning 15 awards and rave reviews. Valentino has been seen off-Broadway, along with tv appearances on CBS, VH-1, Last Comic Standing and Comcast.

Rounding out the trio's talent is New Jersey's own Randi Simon Lupo. Lupo has been seen at Gotham Comedy Club, Foxwood's Comix, New York Comedy Club and Catch a Rising Star in Princeton. Presently, she performs her one-woman solo show “Sometimes I'm OK” to sold out crowds in Cape May and the Cape May Aerodrome, with a recent run at The Mountainview in Woodstock, New York.

First Avenue Playhouse is located at 123 First Avenue Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey 07716

Tickets are $30

General Admission Seating, Includes Coffee and Dessert

For tickets call (732) 291-7552

Showtime is 7:30pm on Saturday June 16

