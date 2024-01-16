STANDUP IN THE SUBURBS Comes to Debonair Music Hall This Month

J-Sketch, in association with Black Box Studios, presents the first installment of STANDUP IN THE SUBURBS featuring six NJ- and NY-based comedians on Wednesday, January 31st at 8:00PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck NJ 07666. Doors open at 7:30PM and tickets, $36 + $12 per person bar minimum, are available now at Click Here!

Liz Glazer is a comedian who used to be a tenured law professor. She won the Boston Comedy Festival and Ladies of Laughter Competition and opens for Maria Bamford and Judy Gold. She’s been on the Blacklist on NBC, BULL on CBS, and For Life on ABC. She grew up in Bergen County, NJ and went to Moriah and Ramaz, and probably knows someone you went to camp with.

Mikey Greenblatt has performed all over the country, he is 1/3rd of the popular Jewish comedy group "J-Sketch" and won the New York City Shenanigans comedy competition, and recently completed a European tour. He uses a mix of religious and secular humor to form a unique brand of comedy.

Ami Kozak is a comedian, musician, and impressionist. Ami's online videos have taken social media by storm, amassing millions of views on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. He has been featured on Sky News, The Daily Wire, as well as numerous other high-profile news segments and podcasts. His live show combines stand-up, hilarious impressions, songs and live looping. Today, you can catch Ami entertaining across the country, performing at

clubs, festivals, and special events.

Eli Lebowicz is a very Jewish comedian who started performing while he was a student at Yeshiva University. Since then, he has performed standup in communities all over the US telling jokes to Jews at synagogue dinners, Passover programs and other times they’re eating. He opens for Elon Gold regularly and was featured in the Chosen Comedy Festival in 2023.

Ashley Austin Morris is an actor, comedian, and writer. Ashley currently plays Roxanne Hertz opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes in FX’s 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' and can be seen as 'Nicole' in the hit Shonda Rhimes series' 'Inventing Anna' and ‘Debbie’ in Peacock’s 'Perfect Match' opposite Natasha Lyonne. Ashley’s Comedy Album Slightly Off debuted at number one on the iTunes Charts and continues to perform well. She can be seen regularly at New York Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, Stand Up NY, and many more clubs and Theaters across the country. Her stand up has been featured on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live.

Dovi Neuburger is an NYC based comic and producer. He plays at many of the top comedy clubs in Manhattan and produces live comedy shows tailored to Jewish audiences around the country. Dovi founded and produces the StandUp for Israel Comedy Tour which brings Jewish and Pro-Israel comedians into various communities in order to promote Jewish Unity and raise money for Israeli families suffering from the October 7th massacre. He is the cohost of the popular podcast “Mislaibeled” and a dropout of the formerly popular NYU school of Law.

Now in residence at Debonair Music Hall, Black Box Studios has provided collaborative performing arts education and live events - often of special interest to Jewish communities - in Teaneck, Englewood, and NYC for many years. BBS works in tandem with The Black Box PAC, also at Debonair, which incubates new and under produced theater and film from world-class artists including Eric Bogosian, Craig Lucas, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Neil LaBute, and The Estates of Sam Shepard, IB Singer, and Edward Albee. For further information, please call (201) 569-2070 or email eventsatblackbox@gmail.com.