SPAMALOT and More Set for State Theatre New Jersey's 2025-26 Broadway Season

State Theatre New Jersey has the largest and most extensive Broadway show season in New Jersey, featuring the national tours of Tony Award-winning and groundbreaking hit shows. Tickets go on sale August 1 at 10am.



In addition to offering tickets to individual shows, the theater has a “Broadway Buy More Save More” program allowing patrons who purchase two Broadway shows to save 10% and save 15% with the purchase of three or more shows. Ticket buyers can also become a season ticket holder and save 20% and receive a wide array of benefits, from first access to the best seats, 20% savings on single ticket prices and any show added to the Broadway season, “Bring Your Friends” 15% off discounts, half price drinks, exclusive concierge access to handle seating needs, and free exchanges within the same show. For more information about the Broadway Season visit STNJ.org/Broadway or call Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469).



State Theatre New Jersey’s Broadway Series kicks off with Mrs. Doubtfire – The New Musical Comedy on November 1-2; then continues with Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight! By Hal Holbrook on November 5-6; the Tony® Award-winning show, Kinky Boots on February 27-March 1; the most Tony® Award-winning show of 2024, Stereophonic on March 27-29; Meredith Willson’s The Music Man on May 8-10; and Monty Python’s Spamalot on June 27-28.



Oher shows included in the Broadway season include Mandy Patinkin in Concert: JUKEBOX on November 7; ELF The Musical on November 14-16; Sarah Brightman: A Winter Symphony on November 30; Cirque Dreams Holidaze on December 12-13; and RENT in Concert on February 19.



2025-26 STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY BROADWAY SEASON:

Mrs. Doubtfire

The New Musical Comedy

Sat, November 1, 2025 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, November 2, 2025 at 1pm & 6:30pm

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to New Brunswick in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News). Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune—one that proves we’re better together.

Tickets: $46-$120



Wed, November 5, 2025 at 7:30pm

Thu, November 6, 2025 at 7:30pm

Emmy® Award-winning actor Richard Thomas brings to life “the nation’s one true comic genius” (The New York Times) in Mark Twain Tonight!, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook. Join the millions who have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain’s “uproariously funny” and “pungently wise” (Time Magazine) humor. Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, on Netflix’s Ozark, and beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton, Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play since the original.

Tickets: $46-$120

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: JUKEBOX

Fri, November 7, 2025 at 8pm

Tony®-winning Broadway legend, Emmy®-winning TV star, renowned for creating timeless characters in movies such as The Princess Bride, Yentl, and Dick Tracy—Mandy Patinkin presents his new show, Mandy Patinkin in Concert: JUKEBOX. With Adam Ben-David on piano, JUKEBOX features Patinkin’s own hand-picked collection of classic musical numbers, expressed as only he can through a unique mastery of word and song.

Tickets: $45.90-$141.66

ELF The Musical

Fri, November 14, 2025 at 8pm

Sat, November 15, 2025 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Sun, November 16, 2025 at 11:30am & 5pm

Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. This all-new tour, based on the acclaimed 2024 Broadway production, was hailed by The New York Times claiming “The show has CRACKED THE CODE OF ALL-AGES COMEDY, the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter.”

Tickets: $46-$120

A Winter Symphony

Sun, November 30, 2025 at 7:30pm

The world’s biggest-selling soprano and legendary Grammy® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman returns with her new Christmas spectacle A Winter Symphony! Accompanied by orchestra, choir, and special guests, this enchanting holiday show will feature Brightman performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits.

Tickets: $96.06-$297.06

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Fri, December 12, 2025 at 7pm

Sat, December 13, 2025 at 11am & 3pm

Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliantly breathtaking holiday spectacular for the whole family. As the original cirque holiday theatrical event, this annual tradition wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts.

Tickets: $39-$139

RENT in Concert

Thu, February 19, 2026 at 7:30pm

An ensemble of stellar vocalists and instrumentalists comes together to share the iconic music of RENT like never before. This symphonic take on Jonathan Larson’s beloved musical includes the full score of the show, including favorites like “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” and “Take Me or Leave Me.”

Tickets: $62-$187

Kinky Boots

Fri, February 27, 2026 at 8pm

Sat, February 28, 2026 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, March 1, 2026 at 1pm

Celebrated with six Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, a Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical, this big-hearted musical hit will have you strutting out of the theater saying “Yeah!” Kinky Boots captivates and entertains audiences around the world with the dazzling Tony®-winning score by pop legend Cyndi Lauper, hilarious and uplifting book by four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony®-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Tickets: $46-$120

Stereophonic

Fri, March 27, 2026 at 8pm

Sat, March 28, 2026 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, March 29, 2026 at 1pm & 6:30pm

The most Tony® Award-winning show of 2024. The most Tony® Award-nominated Play of all time. Stereophonic, which features original songs by Academy Award nominee and Grammy® Award-winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator. In April 2024, Stereophonic became the most Tony®-nominated play in history receiving 13 award nominations. It then became the most Tony® Award-winning show of the 2024 season, winning five Tony® Awards including Best Play, Direction (Daniel Aukin), Scenic Design (David Zinn), and Sound Design (Ryan Rumery).

Tickets: $46-$120

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man

Fri, May 8, 2026 at 8pm

Sat, May 9, 2026 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, May 10, 2026 at 1pm

There’s trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony® Award-winning musical comedy The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize—this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. Featuring songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” “‘Til There Was You,” “Pickalittle,” and “Gary, Indiana,” The Music Man is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Tickets: $46-$120

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Sat, June 27, 2026 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Sun, June 28, 2026 at 1pm & 6:30pm

Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony® Awards and won three, including Best Musical. The musical comedy, lovingly ripped off from the film classic Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Tickets: $46-$120