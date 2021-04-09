SISTER ACT Comes to the Kean University Theatre Conservatory

Get ready to raise your voice and make a joyful noise! The Kean University Theatre Conservatory will present the high-energy musical Sister Act by Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, and Cheri and Bill Steinkellner. Sister Act the Musical is based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture, Sister Act, by Joseph Howard. This special concert edition of Sister Act will be streamed April 16-18 on Showtix4U.



Welcome to Philadelphia in 1971. Deloris Van Cartier, an aspiring Disco club singer, is forced to take shelter in the convent of the Queen of Angels Church after she unwillingly witnesses a brutal crime. Surrounded by a hilarious collection of nuns, Deloris is intent on making the best of her situation. Deloris lends her greatest talent - her voice - to the nuns, teaching them how to "raise their voices" and bring more attention to the failing church. Deloris is stuck between her lifelong dream and her new-found family, all while a great threat looms overhead.



Sister Act is directed by Holly Logue, the Chair of the Theatre Conservatory. The production features twenty-two current Kean performance students. The creative team of Sister Act is a mix of Kean students and industry professionals, including music direction by Mark Baron, choreography by Christopher George Patterson and lighting design by Leesy Mastros; with sound design by Nathan Leigh and scenic and costume design by David M. Barber and Agape DeLeon (respectively). The production is stage managed by sophomore BFA Theatre Design and Technology major, Maddie Young.



Sister Act will be streaming April 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST and 7:30 p.m. EST, and April 18 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Audiences are also invited to attend a post-show discussion following each performance. Because of this new adventure into streaming, all tickets are free. Donations are accepted and graciously welcomed. To reserve your ticket, visit www.kean.edu/sister-act.