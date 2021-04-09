Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SISTER ACT Comes to the Kean University Theatre Conservatory

This special concert edition of Sister Act will be streamed April 16-18 on Showtix4U.

Apr. 9, 2021  
SISTER ACT Comes to the Kean University Theatre Conservatory

Get ready to raise your voice and make a joyful noise! The Kean University Theatre Conservatory will present the high-energy musical Sister Act by Alan Menken, Glenn Slater, and Cheri and Bill Steinkellner. Sister Act the Musical is based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture, Sister Act, by Joseph Howard. This special concert edition of Sister Act will be streamed April 16-18 on Showtix4U.


Welcome to Philadelphia in 1971. Deloris Van Cartier, an aspiring Disco club singer, is forced to take shelter in the convent of the Queen of Angels Church after she unwillingly witnesses a brutal crime. Surrounded by a hilarious collection of nuns, Deloris is intent on making the best of her situation. Deloris lends her greatest talent - her voice - to the nuns, teaching them how to "raise their voices" and bring more attention to the failing church. Deloris is stuck between her lifelong dream and her new-found family, all while a great threat looms overhead.


Sister Act is directed by Holly Logue, the Chair of the Theatre Conservatory. The production features twenty-two current Kean performance students. The creative team of Sister Act is a mix of Kean students and industry professionals, including music direction by Mark Baron, choreography by Christopher George Patterson and lighting design by Leesy Mastros; with sound design by Nathan Leigh and scenic and costume design by David M. Barber and Agape DeLeon (respectively). The production is stage managed by sophomore BFA Theatre Design and Technology major, Maddie Young.


Sister Act will be streaming April 16 at 7:30 p.m. EST, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST and 7:30 p.m. EST, and April 18 at 2:00 p.m. EST. Audiences are also invited to attend a post-show discussion following each performance. Because of this new adventure into streaming, all tickets are free. Donations are accepted and graciously welcomed. To reserve your ticket, visit www.kean.edu/sister-act.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Leading Actor T-Shirt
Tech Crew Sticker
Stage Crew Unisex Jacket

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
Luna Stage Premieres New Play Via Text Message: #RIFT By Gabriel Jason Dean Photo

Luna Stage Premieres New Play Via Text Message: #RIFT By Gabriel Jason Dean

MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Begins At The Avenel Performing Arts Center April 29 Photo

MY BIG GAY ITALIAN WEDDING Begins At The Avenel Performing Arts Center April 29

Italian Wine Tasting Announced In Support Of State Theatre New Jerseys Reopening Photo

Italian Wine Tasting Announced In Support Of State Theatre New Jersey's Reopening

Daniil Trifonov, Simone Dinnerstein and Inon Barnatan to be Featured in EMERGE: An NJSO Co Photo

Daniil Trifonov, Simone Dinnerstein and Inon Barnatan to be Featured in EMERGE: An NJSO Concert Film Trilogy


More Hot Stories For You

  • Atlantis Virtual Workshop Returns this Summer
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • The Japan Foundation, Manila Presents TAHANAN
  • DOT Supports Rizal Tourism Circuit on Food, Faith, Art, Adventure and Nature