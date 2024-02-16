Roxey Ballet Performs CARMEN Beginning This Month

Roxey Ballet Company will present Carmen to open their spring season beginning February 24, returning for the first time since 2020. This one-act ballet is a contemporary masterpiece full of passion and betrayal that tells the sensual tale of the fabled temptress of Seville. Roxey Ballet will also host two events that offer the community the unique opportunity to witness the rehearsals as the company artists prepare for the opening.

Choreographed by founder and visionary Mark Roxey, Carmen is a contemporary masterpiece based on Prosper Merimee’s novel. The story traces the dramatic downward spiral of its titular character and the tumultuous journey of Don José, as he is torn between the love of his wife, Michaela, and the irresistible allure of Carmen. As Carmen navigates her romantic entanglements with admirers like the Toreador Escamillo, Captain Zuniga, and the soldier-smuggler Morales, the ballet weaves a vibrant tapestry of treachery, lust, and betrayal.

This sizzling dance production invites the audience to witness the twists of romance and the tragic consequences that unfold in this story. Adding to the allure, the performance features a guest appearance by world-class flamenco dancer Lisa Botalico who embodies the role of the Fortune Teller. Don’t miss the chance to experience the passion and drama of Carmen, brought to life through the artistry of Roxey Ballet Company.

Carmen will be performed on February 24 at 7 pm, February 25 at 1 pm and 4 pm, March 1 at 7 pm, March 2 at 4 pm and 7 pm, and March 3 at 1 pm and 4 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA. In-person and virtual tickets are available at roxeyballet.org/carmen. With an additional $15 donation to Roxey Ballet, you will receive a glass of wine as a thank-you gift for contributing to the non-profit.

Roxey Ballet will host a Beer and Ballet series that opens with a behind-the-scenes look at Carmen rehearsals paired with a selection of beers presented by Triumph Brewery on February 16 at 7 pm at Mill Ballet. Guests are invited to spend their Friday night with the professional company artists, engaging in relaxed conversations with exceptionally talented dancers and gaining unique insights into their world. A perfect blend of artistic mastery and a casual, enjoyable atmosphere—an evening where dance meets delightful brews. Tickets are available at www.roxeyballet.org/beerandballet.

Roxey Ballet will also host a Brown Bag and Ballet series where guests are invited to bring their lunch and savor a unique break in their day as the magic of ballet unfolds in an intimate and interactive setting. Brown Bag and Ballet offers a peek into the rehearsal world of professional artists as they craft and perfect choreography for upcoming productions, the first in the series featuring Carmen on February 15 at 2 pm at Mill Ballet. Dancers will provide the audience with an up close viewing of the creative process and engage in conversations about choreography, training, and artistry, as well as offering the opportunity to stretch and move alongside these talented dancers. A unique blend of artistry and community awaits. Tickets are available at https://www.roxeyballet.org/brownbagandballet.

Roxey Ballet performs cutting-edge, contemporary ballet to critical acclaim throughout the United States. Incorporated in 1995 as a New Jersey non-profit organization, Roxey Ballet has a mission to deliver artistic and cultural excellence through professional dance performances, residencies, educational programs, workshops, and master classes. The company takes pride in being a multicultural, all-inclusive organization that fosters a creative environment of growth for all.



Roxey Ballet’s programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, The New Jersey Cultural Trust, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, VSA Kennedy Center The International Organization on Arts & Disabilities, Church and Dwight, Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission, Dance NJ, The Princeton Area Community Foundation, and by private donations from individuals and businesses.