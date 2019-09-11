Roxey Ballet Celebrates Halloween With DRACULA

Kicking off its 26th season, Roxey Ballet stages its dance adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" on October 8, October 18-20 and October 25- 27 Roxey Ballet's "Dracula" interprets Stoker's famed horror story through a complete sensory experience of movement, music and spoken word with pyrotechnic, sound and lighting effects. Showcasing 16 world class professional artists, the performances take place both at The Jim Wise Theater on the Campus of NJIT in Newark, NJ on October 8, 2019 and at the intimate, Canal Studio Theater in Lambertville, NJ.

"We're so excited to celebrate our Halloween tradition in Lambertville with 10 thrilling performances of our popular Dracula ballet," said Mark Roxey, Founding Director of Roxey Ballet. "This production is not for the faint-of-heart but is appropriate for kids 7up and adults alike. The small venue combined with bone-chilling music and multi-media effects draws the audience deeply into 18th century England and the spooktacular story crafted by our world-class artists. The experience is like watching a silent movie, until you scream"

Mark Roxey's original choreography, set to a collage of music and sound effects by David Hanoman, costumes by Alicia Worden, lighting by Jeffrey Goldstein, and set designs by Tom Rowe & Lisa McMillan, follows Stoker's classic vampire tale. The audience comes face-to-face with all the notorious characters: the unwary Renfield who accidentally falls victim to Dracula on his way to the opera; the lovely, easily-seduced Lucy; and Dr. Van Helsing who leads the attack to rescue Lucy and others fallen prey to the vampires.

Performances take place at the Jim Wise Theater on the Campus of NJIT in Newark, NJ on October 8 at 7:00 p.m. and the Canal Studio Theater, 243 North Union Street in Lambertville, New Jersey on Friday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 19 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.; and Halloween weekend on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 p.m..; Saturday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

General admission seating may be purchased online at www.RoxeyBallet.org or by phone at (609) 397-7616. Tickets cost Tickets $38-$41 in Advance | $42-$45 at the Door. There are special rates for students, seniors and disabled. The audience is encouraged to come in Halloween costume. Parental discretion is advised.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You