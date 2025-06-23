 tracking pixel
Romesh Ranganathan to Bring HUSTLE Tour to NJPAC in November

The performance will take place on November 4, 2025, at 8:00 PM.

By: Jun. 23, 2025
Romesh Ranganathan to Bring HUSTLE Tour to NJPAC in November Image
One of the UK’s top comedians, Romesh Ranganathan, is headed to NJPAC on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8:00 PM, as part of his sell-out Hustle tour across North America!

Known for his razor-sharp wit and dry humor, Romesh is the star of Netflix’s The Cynic, BBC’s Asian Provocateur, The Ranganation, and Sky’s Rob & Romesh Vs. U.S. audiences will recognize him from Showtime’s Just Another Immigrant and his appearances on The Late Late Show.

Whether you know him from TV or his hit Wolf & Owl podcast, don’t miss this rare chance to see Romesh live and unfiltered.



