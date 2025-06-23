Romesh Ranganathan to Bring HUSTLE Tour to NJPAC in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the UK’s top comedians, Romesh Ranganathan, is headed to NJPAC on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8:00 PM, as part of his sell-out Hustle tour across North America!

Known for his razor-sharp wit and dry humor, Romesh is the star of Netflix’s The Cynic, BBC’s Asian Provocateur, The Ranganation, and Sky’s Rob & Romesh Vs. U.S. audiences will recognize him from Showtime’s Just Another Immigrant and his appearances on The Late Late Show.

Whether you know him from TV or his hit Wolf & Owl podcast, don’t miss this rare chance to see Romesh live and unfiltered.

