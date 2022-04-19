Rodgers and Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC Coming To MPAC In May

Big League Productions, Inc. presents the innovative new production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC, playing at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, Friday-Saturday, May 13-14. Tickets are $59-$99.

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over. Winner of ten Tony Awards, the beloved score's songs include "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," and " There is Nothing Like A Dame," amidst big Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to transport you to Bali Ha'i.

This breathtaking new production of the Tony Award-winning Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC is based on James Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning book Tales of the South Pacific, and features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. The Big League tour, directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, features dynamic multimedia video design by Jonathan Infante, with choreography by Bob Richard. Scenic design is by Randel Wright, with costume design consultation by John Beltre, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Don Hanna, orchestrations by Matthew Lowy and casting by Alison Franck.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC is produced by Big League Productions, Inc. For more information, visit www.BigLeague.org.