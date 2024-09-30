Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at GSP-An Extraordinary Relevant Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“We are trapped between what we can see and what we can’t.” by Heidi in What the Constitution Means to Me

George Street Playhouse (GSP) opens their 50th Anniversary Season with What the Constitution Means to Me. The play is ingeniously written by Heidi Schreck and enjoys the outstanding direction of the Playhouse’s Artistic Associate and Director of Community Outreach, Laiona Michelle. It features an amazing cast led by Broadway veteran, Kate Baldwin. See it while you can through October 13. The show is a cleverly presented examination of our rights as Americans. It will surely inspire meaningful conversations in the current political season. We attended the opening night performance that received a well-deserved standing ovation.

What the Constitution Means to Me has received impressive accolades. It was a 2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama. The play enjoyed a limited run on Broadway in 2019, garnering two Tony Award Nominations including one for Best Play. It also received the New York Drams Critics’ Circle Award in 2019 for Best American Play.

Set in an American Legion hall, the play is told through the eyes of a spirited teen, Heidi at age 15 when she is competing for the Legion's college scholarships. The contests challenge youths to interpret the Constitution. The story also portrays Heidi in her 40’s discussing personal concerns, family history, and injustices she has recognized. Her discourse questions the limits of protection by the United States Constitution by highlighting the document’s articles and amendments. Issues that come to the fore include women’s rights and reproductive rights. In addition to the character of Heidi, the play includes the Legionnaire who conducts the youth competitions and Heidi's friend, Mike who recounts stories of his boyhood. The play is topped off with a fiery two-person debate that asks if the Constitution should be kept as guidance for our judicial system or abolished in favor of a modern document. As an audience member, you will be encouraged to be an active part of the final debate.

The cast stars Kate Baldwin who masters her role as Heidi. The portrayal of her character is multi-faceted and includes moments that are charming, humorous, or dramatic. The show also features the talents of Nicholas Rodriguez who plays the Legionnaire and also Heidi’s good friend, Mike. Niara Beckwith, and Wobirba Ekuba Sarpey complete the cast and alternate in the role as the young, intelligent, and contentious Debater.

The Creative Team of has developed the ideal ambiance for the show. The Team features scenic design by Shoko Kambara; costume design by Niiamar Felder; lighting design by Christopher Bailey; and sound design by Kwamina Biney. Samantha Flint serves as the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

What the Constitution Means to Me is the most entertaining civics lesson you’ll ever have. And the play poses pressing questions. Is a document that originated over two centuries ago in 1789 still relevant? Even though the Constitution is considered the supreme law of our land, does it truly protect all the people in United States?

We applaud GSP’s Artistic Director, David Saint and Managing Director, Edgar Herrera for bringing first class theatre to the New Brunswick area audience and we look forward to the exciting season ahead.

The performance schedule for What the Constitution Means to Me is Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. There will be no evening performance on Friday October 11. There will be an additional performance on Friday October 11 at 2pm. Tickets for the show begin at $25 and can be purchased by visiting www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

