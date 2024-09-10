Review: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ-Simply Wonderful

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Sometimes it is easier to stay quiet when to speak may bring heartache.” By Mrs. Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues their successful 2024 Season with a gem of a production, Jane Austin’s, Sense and Sensibility now through September 22nd. The show is impeccably directed by Nisi Sturgis and features a marvelous cast. This beloved, classic story has timeless allure and the excellent adaptation by Jessica Swale brings all of its drama, romance, and humor to the Madison stage. We attended a Sunday matinee when the audience was enraptured by the show. See it while you can!

The story is set in the late 1700’s at locations in England that include Norland Park, Devonshire, London and Cleveland. The Dashwood family is in the throes of change as Mrs. Dashwood is recently widowed and faces an unpromising financial future for herself and her three daughters, Elinor, Marianne and Margaret. Forced to leave their family estate and move to a simple cottage in Devonshire, the Dashwoods soon encounter complex romantic attachments. When Marianne and Elinor spend a season in London, the period results in indignities and confusion. Yet the loving bond between the sisters is a saving grace proving the enduring strength of women.

Sense and Sensibility is full of intriguing, admirable, and colorful characters who make the story fascinating. Masterful in their roles, the cast features both new and veteran company members. The company is led by Mandi Masden as Elinor and Billie Wyatt as Marianne. The remarkably talented company also includes Terra Chaney as Margaret Dashwood/Lucy Steele; Lynette R. Freeman as Mrs. Dashwood/Mrs. Palmer/Miss Grey; Christian Frost as Willougby; Sean Mahan as Colonel Brandon; Patrick Andrew Jones as Edward Ferrars/Mr. Palmer; Kayla Ryan Walsh as Fanny Dashwood/Mrs. Jennings; and Patrick Toon as Sir John/Mr. Dashwood/Thomas/Mr. Perks/Doctor. As members of the troupe assume multiple roles, their transitions are absolutely seamless.

The play will keep you captivated throughout with touching, dramatic, and spirited scenes. Unforgettable moments include Mr. Dashwood and his wife, Fanny assuming control of the estate; Mrs. Dashwood and her daughters first taking up residence in their cottage; Mrs. Jennings and Edward Ferrars enthusiastically welcoming the Dashwoods; Marianne spraining her ankle and being brought to the cottage by Willoughby; Edward, Elinor and Margaret gazing at the nighttime stars; Marianne reciting poetry; Colonel Brandon offering sheets of music to Marianne; Margaret declaring herself a naturalist and her enthusiasm over finding a hermit crab; Marianne writing letters to Willoughby in London; the formal ball in London; Lucy revealing her intimate secret to Elinor; Willoughby’s final visit with Elinor to reveal his feelings for Marianne; and Mrs. Jennings continuing quest to be a matchmaker.

The Creative Team has done a top job of creating the setting for Sense and Sensibility that perfectly reflects the times. The Team includes scenic design by Brittany Vasta; costume design by Sophie S. Schneider; lighting design by Anthony Galaska; and sound design/original music by Liam Bellman-Sharpe. Kimiye Corrigan is the dance consultant; Patrick Toon is the fight captain; and Julie Foh is the dialect consultant; Mary Garrigan is the stage manager.

Jane Austin’s Sense and Sensibility is a beautiful, compelling story that has been treasured for centuries since it was first published in 1811. The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s production of the beloved tale will exceed your expectations and it will surely be a highlight of your fall entertainment schedule. A standing ovation to Artistic Director Brian Crowe and his team for bringing the production to area audiences.

For tickets to Sense and Sensibility and upcoming shows you, call Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit www.shakespearenj.org. The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre is located on the campus of Drew University at 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. Patrons are encouraged to check out various cost saving opportunities and the special upcoming events connected with the production.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

Comments