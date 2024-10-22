Review: MACBETH at The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ-An Outstanding Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Let life not see my dark and deepest desires.” by Macbeth in William Shakespeare's Macbeth

An awe-inspiring production of William Shakespeare’s masterwork tragedy, Macbeth is now being performed at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) through November 17th. This show is a highlight of the fall entertainment season. Directed to perfection by STNJ’s Artistic Director, Brian Crowe, it features a stellar cast that captures all of the thrills and chills of the Bard’s renowned play.

Macbeth was first performed in the early 1600’s, yet it tells a timeless story of blind ambition spurred by treachery, violence and madness. Macbeth, a well-respected Scottish general, receives a prediction from three witches that he will become king. With the support of his plotting, avaricious wife, Lady Macbeth, he rises to power by murdering all those who stand in his way including once esteemed allies.

As the show’s director, Brian Crowe stated, "We all know the famous lines — 'Out damned spot', 'double, double toil and trouble', and 'something wicked this way comes'. But within the landscape of this exciting, political tale of horror replete with ghosts, witches, and bloody battles, Shakespeare crafted some of his most provocative characters.”

The cast is comprised of seasoned actors who bring an array of impressive credits to the Madison stage. The troupe’s masterful delivery of Shakespeare’s discourse makes the production of truly outstanding. Ray Fisher leads the cast as the heinous ruler, Macbeth. He is joined by the talents of Erin Partin as Lady Macbeth; Clark Carmichael as Macduff; Earl Baker Jr. as King Duncan; Dino Curia as Ross; Nathan Flesh as Angus; and Jordan Laroya as Lennox; Ellie Gossage as Witch 1/Gentlewoman; Felix Mayes as Witch 3/Seyton; Aurea Tomeski as Witch 2/Lady McDuff; R.J. Foster as Banquo/Siward; and Gerrard James as Malcolm. The young actors that alternate to play Fleance are Charlie Giancalone, Zhaleh Patel-Bose, and Siana Sharma. Young Macduff is played by Nina Garcia or Rosalie Maria Giancalone.

Scenes in Macbeth are mesmerizing. You will be on the edge of your seat wondering just what will happen next. The many gripping moments include the three Witches prophesizing Macbeth’s future; Macbeth and Lady Macbeth plotting to murder King Duncan; Duncan’s eldest son, Malcolm fleeing Scotland; the spirit of Banquo haunting the Macbeth’s celebratory dinner; Lady Macbeth’s troubled nighttime wanderings; McDuff learning the dreadful news of his family’s fate; and the great armed battle between Macbeth and his enemies.

From the moment you enter the theatre, you’ll be impressed by the ambiance that the Design Team has created for Macbeth. The Team includes scenic design by Brian Ruggaber; costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz; lighting design by Andrew Hungerford; sound design by Melanie Chen Cole; and fight director Doug West. The production stage manager is Jackie Mariani. The assistant stage managers are Kyle Binkley and Mikki Monfalcone. Macbeth has been generously sponsored by Suzanne B. Engel.

Gather your group and get your tickets for STNJ’s production of Macbeth. This quintessential tale of political subversion and lust for power is a must-see. Once again, Artistic Director, Brian Crowe and his team have brought the best of the best in classic theatre to metro area audiences. We look forward to their final holiday production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Tickets for Macbeth are on sale by visiting The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s website at www.ShakespeareNJ.org or by calling the Box Office at (973) 408-5600. The show runs for 2.5 hours with one intermission. Performances will be held at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre located on the campus of Drew University, 36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940. Single tickets for Macbeth range from $39 to $77 and the Theatre offers a wide variety of cost-saving opportunities to explore.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

Comments