Raphael Saadiq Brings NO BANDWIDTH Tour to NJPAC in October

Raphael Saadiq will bring his acclaimed No Bandwidth tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. This one-man show highlights Saadiq’s extraordinary musicianship and storytelling, offering audiences an intimate evening that reflects on his three decades in the music industry.

The stripped-down performance showcases Saadiq on multiple instruments as he blends music with personal reflections, including recent tributes to his late brother and former bandmate D’Wayne Wiggins. The tour follows a career that has included five groundbreaking solo albums, three GRAMMY Awards, 22 additional nominations, and recognition from both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

Saadiq first rose to prominence with Tony! Toni! Toné!, helping define the sound of ’90s R&B with hits such as “If I Had No Loot” and “Anniversary.” His solo career began with Instant Vintage in 2002, blending classic soul with modern production and earning widespread critical acclaim. As a producer and songwriter, Saadiq has shaped landmark albums including D’Angelo’s Voodoo and Solange’s A Seat at the Table, and contributed to Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, earning eight recent GRAMMY nominations. His 2019 album Jimmy Lee further cemented his reputation as one of music’s most innovative voices.

Tickets for Raphael Saadiq at NJPAC are on sale now and can be purchased at NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark.