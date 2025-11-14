Rachel Potter Joins Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey Holiday Pops Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey will be joined in its annual Holiday Pops concerts by celebrated Broadway star Rachel Potter on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. at Republic Bank Performing Arts Center in Sewell, NJ, and Sunday, December 7, 2025 at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, N.J. The orchestra will play under the baton of PSNJ Conductor Laureate Matthew Oberstein.

Concertgoers can ring in the season with symphonic renditions of beloved holiday tunes, fresh takes on seasonal classics by PSNJ’s charismatic guest star, and a festive singalong in this joyful South Jersey tradition.

Rachel Potter earned rave reviews as Wednesday in “The Addams Family Musical,” the Mistress in the Tony-nominated revival of “Evita” and as Glinda from the U.S. National Tour of “Wicked.” She’s been recognized by US Weekly as "One to Watch" and praised by the Hollywood Reporter for her "crystalline vocals." Rachel's newest work "Stages," a full symphonic album of reimagined Broadway classics, was released earlier this year.

PSNJ’s Holiday Pops shows also mark the annual return of Conductor Laureate Matthew Oberstein. “Coming back to the PSNJ feels like coming home,” he said. “The Holiday Pops concert is one of my favorite events of the year — it’s festive, full of heart, and reminds us how music brings people together. I can’t wait to share the joy and holiday spirit with our audience.”

“There’s nothing quite like the energy of our Holiday Pops concert,” said Elura Nanos, President of the Philharmonic of Southern New Jersey. “It’s become a favorite tradition for families across South Jersey where families, friends, and neighbors come together to enjoy an afternoon of inspiring holiday music. With Rachel Potter’s Broadway sparkle and Matthew Oberstein’s familiar magic on the podium, this concert is the perfect way to jump-start your holiday spirit!”

In addition to its popular Holiday Pops concert in December, PSNJ takes the stage in two more concerts this season: SHOSTAKOVICH 5 and other thrilling works born of courage, resilience and the human spirit on February 22, 2026; and MUSICAL LANDCAPES OF ITALY on May 3, 2026.