Raanan Hershberg and Kasaun Wilson To Headline 2025 JERSEY CITY COMEDY FESTIVAL

Art House Productions has announced Raanan Hershberg and Kasaun Wilson as the 2025 Jersey City Comedy Festival headliners. The Jersey City Comedy Festival kicks off on Tuesday, June 10th with a headlining performance by Raanan Hershberg.

The Wednesday, June 11th performance features a headlining set by Kasuan Wilson. Ranaan Herschberg first performed at JCCF in 2020 as part of “The Roast of Harry Potter” which was presented virtually during the pandemic. Kasaun Wilson is a Jersey City-native who has worked extensively writing for Jon Stewart and opening for him on tour.

The Jersey City Comedy Festival features a stand-up competition. From more than 375 submissions, 48 comedians from 10 states and Canada have been selected to perform in this year’s competition. From June 12th to June 13th, four showcase competitions will feature 12 comics each, leading up to the Best of the Fest Final on June 14. Awards include $1,000 in cash, bookings at major comedy clubs, and the Best of the Fest title.

Tickets are now available at jerseycitycomedyfestival.com.

2025 JCCF Schedule

June 10 @ 8:00 PM – Raanan Hershberg | Art House Productions

June 11 @ 8:00 PM – Kasaun Wilson | Art House Productions

June 12 @ 7:00 PM & 8:30 PM – Stand-Up Competitions 1 & 2 | The Laugh Tour Comedy Club at Dorrian’s Red Hand

June 13 @ 7:00 PM & 8:30 PM – Stand-Up Competitions 3 & 4 | Art House Productions

June 14 @ 8:00 PM – Best of the Fest Finals | Art House Productions

Festival Locations

Art House Productions – 345 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ (June 10, 11, 13, 14, 2025)

The Laugh Tour Comedy Club at Dorrian’s Red Hand – 555 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ (June 12, 2025)

Tickets

Headliner Shows: $40

Competition Showcases: $25

Best of the Fest Finals: $45

