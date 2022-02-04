Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RON WHITE: CATCH THE TATER Comes to NJPAC, March 5

pixeltracker

White is a a three-time GRAMMY nominee for Best Comedy Album and a New York Times best-selling author.

Feb. 4, 2022  

RON WHITE: CATCH THE TATER Comes to NJPAC, March 5

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents comedian Ron White: Catch the Tater on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White grew from small-town Texas roots to become one of America's most popular comics. He first rose to fame as the slow-drawling, cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. Ron's solo comedy specials They Call Me Tater Salad and You Can't Fix Stupid made him a household name. Now, he's a three-time GRAMMY nominee for Best Comedy Album and a New York Times best-selling author-and he's still making audiences laugh across the country.

Reserve tickets now to see Ron White at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ars Lyrica Houston Transports Audiences Back In Time With AN UNCOMMON CHEVALIER
  • Overnight Drive Joins TNCRadio Streaming Radio Station Dedicated To Trucking Industry
  • Vincent Victoria to Present LOVE, MARRIAGE, AND HEARTBREAK
  • National Youth Theater Presents PETER PAN in March