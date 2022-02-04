RON WHITE: CATCH THE TATER Comes to NJPAC, March 5

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents comedian Ron White: Catch the Tater on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White grew from small-town Texas roots to become one of America's most popular comics. He first rose to fame as the slow-drawling, cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy. Ron's solo comedy specials They Call Me Tater Salad and You Can't Fix Stupid made him a household name. Now, he's a three-time GRAMMY nominee for Best Comedy Album and a New York Times best-selling author-and he's still making audiences laugh across the country.

Reserve tickets now to see Ron White at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.