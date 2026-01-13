Photos: Princeton Symphony Orchestra Performs Prokofiev, Shostakovich, And Andreia Pinto Correia At Richardson Auditorium

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Princeton Symphony Orchestra recently presented a program featuring works by Sergei Prokofiev, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Andreia Pinto Correia at Richardson Auditorium this past weekend, led by Music Director Rossen Milanov. Check out photos of the evening.

The program included Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1, performed by violinist Bella Hristova, whose interpretation highlighted the concerto’s lyrical phrasing and technical demands. The concert also featured Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 1, a work composed when the composer was still a student, offering a sharply contrasted and energetic conclusion to the evening.

Also on the program was Ciprés (2018) by composer Andreia Pinto Correia, a work inspired by natural imagery, particularly trees and water. Pinto Correia addressed audiences from the stage at the January 10–11 performances, providing context for the piece and discussing its thematic foundations.

In addition to her participation with the orchestra, Pinto Correia appeared earlier in the weekend at the Institute for Advanced Study, where she spoke about how her Portuguese heritage informs her compositional voice and musical approach.

The concerts took place at Richardson Auditorium on January 10 and 11.

Photo Credit: Princeton Symphony Orchestra



Andreia Pinto Correia

Bella Hristova

Bella Hristova, Maestro Rossen Milanov

Bella Hristova