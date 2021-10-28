Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022 Spring Subscription Series

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022 Spring Subscription Series with live, in-person performances at the orchestra's home venue of Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University.

The 2022 Spring Season includes works by contemporary composers James Lee III and Gabriela Lena Frank, plus symphonic works by Dvořák, Stravinsky, Brahms, and Mendelssohn. Concertos by Jean Sibelius, Antonín Dvořák, Alexander Scriabin, and Erich Korngold spotlight the talents of emerging and internationally renowned soloists.

Guest artists Diana Adamyan, violin, Mackenzie Melemed, piano, and Stefan Jackiw, violin, are appearing for the first time with the PSO, with Ms. Adamyan making her US debut. Mr. Jackiw was originally scheduled to perform with the PSO in 2020, but the concert was canceled due to the pandemic. Cellist and fan favorite Pablo Ferrández returns to Princeton, having performed live with PSO in 2019 and again on the orchestra's digital series in 2020.

Concerts take place on select Saturdays and Sundays, February - May. Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts all but one concert. He looks forward to performing back at historic Richardson Auditorium with its superb acoustics. Of the venue, he says, "Richardson is a very special, intimate concert hall with beautiful architectural details and a sense of history. There is no denying that our musicians produce an exceptional sound in this hall. It's really quite exciting to be going back 'home'."

Kenneth Bean, recently appointed as the PSO's new Georg and Joyce Albers-Schonberg Assistant Conductor, conducts the opening concert the weekend of February 5-6. The orchestra accompanies Armenian violinist Diana Adamyan as she makes her US debut performing Jean Sibelius' Violin Concerto. Also on the program are Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's passionate Ballade, Op. 33 and Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, "From the New World."

On March 5-6, the PSO welcomes Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández back to Princeton for a performance of Antonín Dvořák's iconic Cello Concerto in B Minor. Rossen Milanov conducts the program which includes contemporary composer James Lee III's Amer'ican, offering an alternative perspective on Dvořák's "New World" symphony, and Igor Stravinsky's beloved Firebird Suite (1919).

The PSO gives Alexander Scriabin and Johannes Brahms double billing March 26-27. Pianist Mackenzie Melemed marks his PSO debut with a performance of Scriabin's Piano Concerto, while the orchestra is showcased in Brahms's pastoral Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73. Rossen Milanov conducts.

The season concludes May 7-8 with a concert conducted by Maestro Milanov and featuring star violinist Stefan Jackiw as he performs Erich Korngold's lush Violin Concerto. Completing the program are Gabriela Lena Frank's Elegia Andina, a musical exploration of multiculturalism, and Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3, "Scottish."

Initially, these concerts are available only by subscription, with single tickets going on sale in late November. Concerts take place on Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 4pm. Subscriptions start at $120. Youths 12-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. To subscribe, visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

Health and Safety

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is closely monitoring and adhering to the New Jersey Department of Health's COVID-19 Requirements. Concert attendees will receive information regarding safety procedures, entry, seating directions, etc. in advance of their selected live performance(s).

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is committed to ensuring all programming is accessible for everyone, working with venues to provide needed services. Online events include digital concert resources, closed captioning, and transcriptions as appropriate. If there are questions about these or if any additional services are required, contact ADA Coordinator Kitanya Khateri at kkhateri@princetonsymphony.org or 609 497-0020. Note: some services require at least two weeks' notice to arrange.

Programs, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

Find the PSO online at www.princetonsymphony.org.