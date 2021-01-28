Premiere Stages Announces 2021/2022 Liberty Live Commission Recipient

Premiere Stages, the professional theatre in residence at Kean University, has named Tylie Shider as the recipient of the 2021/2022 Liberty Live Commission, a biennial commissioning program for New Jersey playwrights in partnership with Kean's Liberty Hall Museum.

Tylie's commissioned play, Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family, will explore a family's internal divisions in response to the 1967 Plainfield, New Jersey riots. With tensions already at an all-time high between Newark residents and police, the arrest and assault of a black cab driver by police sparked protests and riots in surrounding communities, including Plainfield. The Plainfield riots resulted in three days of looting, arson, and protest and the death of a police officer, the consequences of which impacted the community for decades to come. The script will have three developmental staged readings in October 2021 and a full production of the play is tentatively scheduled for October 2022.

Tylie Shider is a two-time recipient of the Jerome Fellowship at the Playwrights' Center and an I Am Soul playwright in residence at the National Black Theatre. He holds a BA in Journalism from Delaware State University and an MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU. Tylie was born and raised in Plainfield, NJ.

Now in its sixth incarnation, Liberty Live culminates with a professional Equity production of a new play that celebrates New Jersey history. Past recipients include Talking to Westfield by E.M. Lewis (2012), At Liberty Hall by James Christy (2013/2014), My Lord, What a Night by Deborah Brevoort (2015/2016), Black Tom Island by Martin Casella (2017/2018), and Robey by Joe Sutton (2019/2020).

New Jersey based playwrights interested in applying for the commission are invited to submit proposals for new plays that specifically explore New Jersey history. In addition to expanded development opportunities, commissioned writers also receive a $2,000 award and access to a professional director and dramaturg, Premiere Stages also forges collaborations and partnerships with organizations, histories societies and community groups statewide that help to provide additional sources and build audiences for the culminating production . The next commission recipient will be selected in November 2022. Premiere Stages is dedicated to supporting a diverse group of writers; playwrights of all backgrounds, ages, and experience levels are encouraged to apply.

For more information, please visit Premiere Stages online at www.premierestagesatkean.com.