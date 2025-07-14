Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Algonquin Arts Theatre has released new production photos of The Wizard of Oz, running through July 27, 2025. Step into the magical world of Oz featuring all the beloved moments and iconic songs of the classic MGM film. This timeless musical adventure will transport audiences on a journey with Dorothy, Toto, and their loyal companions as they follow the Yellow Brick Road.

Tickets start at just $27 and are available now at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey. The Wizard of Oz is sponsored by “Broadway” Ray Soehngen.

The Wizard of Oz creative team includes; Anthony Greco, Director; Jessica O’Brien, Choreographer; Stephen Strouse, Musical Director; Onali Rosado, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Jason Greenhouse, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Emily Davis, Costume Design; Joe Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design, Jennifer Eagan, AYE Teaching Artist and Julie Nagy, Producer.

Photo Credit: Algonquin Arts Theatre



THE WIZARD OF OZ at Algonquin Arts Theatre

