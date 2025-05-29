Photos: THE HEIDI CHRONICLES At Wool Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jewish Theatre has released photos of its new production of The Heidi Chronicles, Wendy Wasserstein’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, running May 29 through June 15 at the Wool Studio Theatre.

Directed by NJT regular Ellie Schwetye, the production traces the life of Heidi Holland, a feminist art historian navigating the cultural and political upheavals of the 1960s through the 1980s. As Heidi and her friends confront shifting expectations around gender, identity, and ambition, the play explores the personal costs of progress with humor and emotional depth.

Emily Baker stars as Heidi in her first NJT appearance since 2015, joined by NJT veterans Will Bonfiglio (Peter), Joel Moses (Scoop), and Joshua Mayfield. Newcomers Kelly Howe, Courtney Bailey, Paola Angelí, and Ashwini Arora round out the cast.

Wasserstein made history as the first woman to win a Tony for Best Play with a solo-authored work. A Mount Holyoke alum like director Schwetye, Wasserstein is remembered for her witty, compassionate portrayals of women’s lives.

Production credits include Patrick Huber (set and lighting design), Kareem Deanes (projections), and Michele Friedman Siler (costumes). Schwetye also serves as sound designer.

Performances are Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with an added show on Wednesday, June 4. Tickets range from $29–$61 and can be purchased at newjewishtheatre.org or by phone at 314.442.3283. The 2025 NJT season is sponsored by Mary Strauss.

Photo Credit: Jon Gitchoff

