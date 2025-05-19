Photos: Norm Lewis, Liz Callaway & More Attend Final Johnny Mathis Concert at bergenPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stars came out to celebrate the final concert of entertainment icon Johnny Mathis' "The Voice of Romance" at Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) on Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Englewood, New Jersey. Take a look at photos from the event below.

The final concert of Johnny Mathis was a truly remarkable event, showcasing a range of special guests who came to honor and celebrate the enduring talent of this esteemed American icon. The evening featured notable celebrities, including Darlene Love, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Valerie Simpson, Gerald Alston, Liz Callaway, Ray Chew, Norm Lewis, and Regina Belle, who all expressed admiration for Johnny's magnificent performance, accompanied by a full 30-piece orchestra. During the concert, Johnny Mathis delighted the sold-out audience with a selection of his classic hits, including "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me to Say," and "Misty," among many others.

The evening celebration began with a VIP reception and a special Walk of Fame ceremony, during which bergenPAC honored Mr. Mathis by presenting him with a plaque on its Walk of Fame.

Before the concert started, attendees enjoyed a star-studded tribute video that featured testimonials from Johnny's celebrity friends in the music industry. Featured celebrities included Regina Belle, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ray Chew, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Clive Davis, Michael Eric Dyson, Whoopi Goldberg, Harvey Mason Jr., Chaka Khan, Gayle King, Bubba Knight, Patti LaBelle, Norm Lewis, Darlene Love, Barry Manilow, David Nathan, Billy Porter, Lionel Richie, Nile Rodgers, Donnie Simpson, Valerie Simpson, Barbra Streisand, Leslie Uggams, Deniece Williams, and Vanessa Williams. Watch the video.

Johnny Mathis is one of the most enduring vocalists in music history. The five-time Grammy Award-nominated artist and recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award boasts a 70-year recording career across various musical genres, including stage and film, jazz standards, contemporary popular music, holiday music, and more. With three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, he has recorded 80 original albums and seven Christmas albums.

He has achieved 50 hits on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts and ranks as the all-time No. 6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts. He is also the longest-signed artist on Columbia Records, a division of Legacy Recordings and Sony Music Entertainment. Johnny Mathis's Greatest Hits became one of the most popular albums of all time, spending an unprecedented 490 consecutive weeks (almost ten years) on the Billboard Top Albums Chart.

With a vast repertoire that includes music composed for stage and film, golden-era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, Mathis has solidified his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history. Best known for his beloved songs like "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me To Say," and "Misty," Mathis has recorded close to 80 albums and sold millions of records worldwide. Throughout his extensive career, he has achieved three Grammy Hall of Fame inductions, 50 hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, and five Grammy nominations. In 2003, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy Smith for bergenPAC

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 35% Gypsy - 24% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now!