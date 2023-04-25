Photos: New Jersey Theatre Alliance Hosts 2023 Curtain Call Celebrating NJ Theaters

New Jersey Theatre Alliance ("the Alliance") hosted its annual Curtain Call celebration on April 17 at Kean University. This year's focus was on staff, volunteers, and board members of Alliance member theatres, who were instrumental in helping their theatre navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The night honored John J. Wooten, Producing Artistic Director at Premiere Stages at Kean University with the Star Award and Dr. Stuart Weiss, Founder of Intelligent Crowd Solutions, with the Beacon Award.

See photos below!

Over 200 guests, representing the Alliance's member theatres, arts supporters, and community partners gathered to celebrate the first in-person Curtain Call celebration since 2019. The event raised $62,000 to support the work of New Jersey Theatre Alliance as they unite, promote, and strengthen professional theatres in the state and region.

"This celebration was a wonderful way to recognize the many individuals who have been leaders and innovators in the survival of our amazing theatre community," says John McEwen, Executive Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

Star Award recipient and Producing Artistic Director at Premiere Stages at Kean University, John J. Wooten says, "Serving on the Board of the Theatre Alliance has been one of the highlights of my career. Being recognized alongside the extraordinary staff of New Jersey theatres, who accomplished incredible feats navigating their companies through the challenges of the past few years, makes this honor particularly special."

Dr. Stuart Weiss, Beacon Award recipient and Founder of Intelligent Crowd Solutions proclaimed in his speech, "It is with humility and pride that I accept this award. I'm glad that I was able to be a beacon to guide you through the pandemic. Not a single theatre closed in the state of New Jersey and we managed to keep the arts and theatre going and kept it a part of our lives to get through the dark times."

Twenty-eight individuals were honored with an Award of Excellence. Awardees, each from a different Alliance member theatre, ranged from staff members, to trustees, to technicians, to performers. "All of us at the theatres have someone we'd like to express our gratitude to, someone who really went the extra mile creatively to sustain us during the months and years we were separated from our audiences and each other. And this event is a beautiful opportunity to publicly thank these special people," says Laura Ekstrand, Chair of the Alliance Board of Trustees and Artistic Director of Vivid Stage

"Curtain Call" is the essential celebration for New Jersey theatre world as we honor outstanding individuals - John J. Wooten and Dr. Weiss. Both gentlemen discovered engaging and innovative ways to navigate the Covid crisis. When most other theatres on the country were focused on streaming during the pandemic, John had Premiere Stages staging shows outside. And Dr. Weiss was the critical element that provided coherent and sound medical advice so our theatres could re-open safely. In addition, each member theatre has selected the person that performed herculean tasks during the Covid-19 period," explains Marshall Jones III, President of the Alliance Board of Trustees and Associate Dean for Equity, Associate Professor - theatre, Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers, the state university of NJ.

The evening of celebration featured performances by actor and singer/songwriter Kena Anae, who's albums are distributed by Universal Music Italy. His theatre credits include Premiere Stages: Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family. Baltimore Center Stage: Marley the Musical. Film/TV: Begin Again, Lola vs., Kinyarwanda, The View.

Proceeds from Curtain Call will enable the Alliance to continue its work uniting theatres in a collaborative network, and providing a wide range of services and resources to help ensure each of our member theatres is on the path to full recovery.