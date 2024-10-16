Photos: INTO THE WOODS at MAC Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center is presenting INTO THE WOODS over two weekends, October 18–20 and October 25–27, 2024. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. This will be the ninth production of the Middletown Arts Center’s community theater group and will be led by Director Kathy Connolly with Musical Director Matt Ebersole, Choreographer Samantha Amaral and Assistant Director Victoria Keiser.

SHOWTIMES

Fri, October 18 and Sat, October 19 at 7 p.m. | Sun, October 20 at 2 p.m.

Fri, October 25 and Sat, October 26 at 7 p.m. | Sun, October 27 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $15–$30 for adults ($5 student/senior discount) with reserved seating. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown Train Station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

ABOUT INTO THE WOODS

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

One of Sondheim’s most popular works, Into the Woods is a musically sophisticated show with the opportunity to feature actors adept at dark comedy. Designers will especially enjoy highlighting the fantastical elements of this magical word.

The MAC Players production features Lindsay Abbot (Witch), Caitlin Alongi (Baker’s Wife), Vincent Eaton (Baker), Michael Abramov (Jack), Alexandra Varga (Cinderella), Jessica Freeland (Rapunzel), Amanda Winter (Cinderella Mom/Granny and Giant), Jessica Cogan (Jack’s Mom), Caitlin Martin (Little Red Riding Hood), Brenden Kortenhaus (Rapunzel’s Prince), Gian-Soren Morici (Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf), Ethan Bryan (Steward), John Paul Durazzo (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Kim Vogel (Florinda), Felicia Russell (Lucinda), Christine Jay (Step Mom) and Trish Tyler (Milky White/Cinderella’s Dad).

Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography

Cast of Into the Woods

Cast of Into the Woods

Vince Eaton, Caitlin Alongi and Lindsay Abbot

Gian-Soren Morici and Caitlin Martin

Top: Left to Right: Felicia Russell, Jessica Freeland and Kimberly Vogel Bottom: Left to Right: Caitlin Alongi Victoria Keiser

Gian-Soren Morici, Alexandra Varga and Amanda Winter

Jessica Cogan, Trish Tyler and Michael Abramov

Brenden Kortenhaus, Kimberly Vogel and Felicia Russell

Caitlin Alongi and Vince Eaton

Jessica Cogan and Vince Eaton

Lindsay Abbot

Brenden Kortenhaus, Ethan Bryan, Alexandra Varga, Gian-Soren Morici and Jessica Freeland

Amanda Winter

Comments