Photos: First Look At THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Vanguard Theater
The show runs November 4 - 20, 2022.
Don't miss Vanguard Theater's production of "The Spitfire Grill." Channeling musicals like Once and Come From Away, this show serves up comfort and respite from a complicated world, with a beautiful score that is a hybrid mix of folk, blues, and bluegrass.
Get a first look at photos below!
The three women whose stories are at the forefront of The Spitfire Grill - Percy, Hannah, and Shelby - are each locked away in their personal prisons of pain, fear, loneliness, and regret - and estranged from their very own hopes and dreams. But together these women find their voices, the power of forgiveness and redemption, and FAMILY.
Zack Abbey and Julie Galorenzo
Zack Abbey and Sabrina Cabrera
Gina Milo, Virginia Ann Woodruff, Sabrina Cabrera
Sabrina Cabrera, Virginia Ann Woodruff, Gina Milo
Sabrina Cabrera, Virginia Ann Woodruff, Gina Milo
The Cast of The Spitfire Grill
Sabrina Cabrera, Gina Milo
Sabrina Cabrera
The cast
