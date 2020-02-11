Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER

Article Pixel Feb. 11, 2020  

Antoinette Nwandu's searing and poetic new play Pass Over performs at Luna Stage Feb 6-March 1. The play premiered at Steppenwolf in Chicago, where it was filmed by Spike Lee and launched considerable press controversy, then moved to Lincoln Center where it was awarded the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Best New Play.

See photos from the production below!

Directed by Devin E. Haqq, Pass Over is a provocative, contemporary mashup of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga. Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner talking smack, passing the time, and hoping that today a miracle will come. They stand by a lamppost in a present-day ghetto, but it's also a plantation, and it's also Egypt, a city built by slaves. In this world, the two young black men dream about a promised land they've yet to find.

Pass Over runs through March 1, at Luna Stage in the Valley Arts District. Tickets are $20-$40 and are available at www.LunaStage.org or by calling OvationTix (866) 811-4111.

Photo Credit: Jody Christopherson

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Woodrow Proctor

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Woodrow Proctor, Robert Barnes, Kevis Hillocks

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Kevis Hillocks

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Woodrow Proctor, Robert Barnes

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Kevis Hillocks, Robert Barnes

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Kevis Hillocks

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Woodrow Proctor, Kevis Hillocks

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Kevis Hillocks, Robert Barnes, Woodrow Proctor

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Robert Barnes

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Woodrow Proctor

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Robert Barnes, Kevis Hillocks

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Robert Barnes, Kevis Hillocks

Photo Flash: Luna Stage Presents Lucille Lortel Award-Winner PASS OVER
Kevis Hillocks, Robert Barnes




Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ivo van Hove Will Adapt WHO KILLED MY FATHER for the Stage
  • Alain Altinoglu Will Be Musical Director Of La Monnaie Until 2025
  • New European Dates Added For CONVERSATIONS WITH NICK CAVE
  • Speranza Scappucci Dirige MADAMA BUTTERFLY En Ouverture de Saison de l'Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège
    • Advertisement