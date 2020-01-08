Photo Flash: First Look at the Company of the World Premiere Play MIDWIVES at George Street Playhouse

Rehearsals are underway for the world premiere thriller MIDWIVES, adapted by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian from his celebrated novel. MIDWIVES is set to kick off 2020 in George Street Playhouse's new home at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Performances begin January 21st.

See photos of the company below!



Chris Bohjalian's book, which has sold more than two million copies since its publication, was an early selection of Oprah's Book Club and its 2001 film adaptation starred Sissy Spacek.



"MIDWIVES, based on the bestselling novel, makes a powerful and compelling new play," stated George Street Artistic Director David Saint, who is helming this new production. "It's a fantastic page-turner. This is a gripping thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish."



When a major snowstorm breaks out during a routine at-home birth, cutting off all communication with the outside world, midwife Sibyl Danforth makes the impossible decision to perform a makeshift cesarean section and save the life of a baby. But when the blizzard clears and questions arise, Sibyl must then face a jury and answer for what really occurred that icy Vermont night.



"This has been one of the absolute most wonderful experiences in my professional life," Bohjalian said. "It is such a privilege to see MIDWIVES brought to life at George Street Playhouse with this cast, crew and this remarkable director."



The world-premiere production of MIDWIVES will star award-winning playwright and actress Ellen McLaughlin, who originated the role of the Angel in ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway. Her Off-Broadway credits include BLUE WINDOW and DEAR ELIZABETH. McLaughlin is a Drama Desk Award-nominated playwright known for IPHIGENIA AND OTHER DAUGHTERS, TONGUE OF A BIRD, THE PERSIANS, and more. Her work has been produced by The Public Theater, New York Theater Workshop, The National Actors' Theater, and others both nationally and internationally.



She is joined in MIDWIVES by George Street Playhouse favorite John Bolger, who previously appeared opposite her in GSP's production of OUTSIDE MULLINGAR. His numerous TV & film credits include "Homeland," "Orange is the New Black," "The Blacklist," PATRIOTS DAY, and PARTING GLANCES.



For tickets or more information, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org or call (732) 246-7717.

MICHAEL CULLEN, ARMAND SCHULTZ, GRACE EXPERIENCE, MONIQUE ROBINSON, JOHN BOLGER,ELLEN McLAUGHLIN, CHRIS BOHJALIAN, DAVID SAINT, RYAN GEORGE, MOLLY CARDEN, LEE SELLARS

JOHN BOLGER, ELLEN McLAUGHLIN, MOLLY CARDEN

ELLEN McLAUGHLIN, CHRIS BOHJALIAN