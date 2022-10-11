Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phillip Phillips' THE WHERE WE CAME FROM TOUR Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide.

Oct. 11, 2022  
Phillip Phillips' THE WHERE WE CAME FROM TOUR Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Since releasing his five-time platinum debut single "Home" in 2012, Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide. Phillip Phillips' The Where We Came From Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.

It's been 10 years since Phillip Phillips released his five-times-platinum debut single "Home" in spring 2012 on his debut album, The World From The Other Side of the Moon. With his soulful vocals and ruggedly warm sensibilities, the Georgia-bred 26-year-old saw his freshman full-length effort, go platinum after debuting at #4 on the Billboard Top 200.

In 2014 his second album, Behind the Light, offered up the lead anthemic folk-rock radio hit "Raging Fire." Phillips released "Miles" in the summer of 2017 as he toured North America with the Goo Goo Dolls, as a precursor to his recent and highly anticipated third full-length, Collateral. Collateral was released in 2018 2018 and also included his single, "Into The Wild" and fan favorite, "Magnetic."

The Where We Came From Tour is a look back on the 10 years of Phillip Phillips debut record as well as a look forward into new music and a new chapter leading to a special night of music for all.


