Performers Theatre Workshop College Prep Program Summer 2024 

Comprehensive preparation for college auditions and careers in the performing arts is emphasized in PTW's College Prep program.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Performers Theatre Workshop (PTW) continues its legacy of nurturing young artistic talent through its College Prep program, crafted for rising high school juniors and seniors. This established program is dedicated to setting the stage for success in both college and the professional world, emphasizing comprehensive preparation for the competitive landscape of college auditions and careers in the performing arts.

For over four decades, PTW has played a pivotal role in guiding aspiring artists through the college audition process. This summer's specialized program is aimed at unlocking students' full potential and paving their way to prestigious performing arts programs in colleges and conservatories.

Program Features:

  • Personalized Guidance: Each student is paired with a dedicated College Prep Mentor.

  • Expert Teachers: Work with renowned Voice, Acting, and Dance teaching artists from PTW, specializing in audition preparation.

  • Customized Summer Experience: Integration with PTW's Summer Conservatory/Technique Week or a tailored private lesson program.

  • Comprehensive Preparation: From initial consultation to final audition prep, including rehearsals, feedback, and checklist preparations.

Summer College Prep Highlights:

  • Expert assessments to tailor programs to individual goals.

  • Regular mentorship sessions to keep preparation focused.

  • Access to PTW's professional video/sound studio for self-tape recordings.

  • Continuous improvement through practice and expert guidance.

Flexible Scheduling: The program offers various scheduling options to accommodate students' needs.

PTW College Prep is a unique opportunity for students to significantly increase their chances of admission into top conservatories and colleges. With PTW's expert guidance and proven track record, students are well-positioned to succeed.

For more information on PTW College Prep, including detailed pricing and scheduling, please contact Dean Kravitz at ptwstars@gmail.com. Visit our website http://ptwonline.com for further details.

Since 1983, PTW has been dedicated to providing high-level training and fostering a supportive community for young artists. With a focus on individual growth, PTW continues to be a leading institution in performing arts education.



