Paper Mill Playhouse Adds Performances of BROOKSIDE CABARET

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced added performances of Brookside Cabaret after the successful launch of Brookside Cabaret on Saturdays at Paper Mill Playhouse's Carriage House Restaurant at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House. Saturday evening performances have been extended through at least Labor Day, and performances have been scheduled on Thursday nights through the summer. "The excitement and demand from the community to come back to see live performance has been incredible and not just from the audiences but also from the artists," says Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director. "We are thrilled to have people back on campus. We are so pleased to have created a safe and thoroughly enjoyable experience with excellent cuisine provided by executive chef, Holly Guber, and a roster of terrific Paper Mill favorite performers," says Mike Stotts, Managing Director.

The Carriage House Restaurant opens for alfresco dining at 5:00PM Wednesday - Saturday for prix fixe dinner, as well as high-top seating for small plates and cocktails. Brunch is available on Sunday from 11:00AM to 2:00PM. Diners will enjoy live performances every Thursday and Saturday night.

SHOW DATES NOW SCHEDULED; MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

Brookside Cabaret

Thursday and Saturday Nights at 7pm through August 8

Susan Speidel and Joe Regan: Saturdays, July 11, 25 and August 8

Matt Castle: Thursdays, July 16, 30, and August 6

Broadway Blues with the Louis Danowsky Trio: Saturdays, July 18, and August 1

Erin Maguire, an evening of comedy and song: Thursday, July 23

In case of rain, Thursday night performances will be rescheduled to Friday night, and Saturday night performances will be rescheduled to Sunday night. Patrons should plan accordingly.

The brookside dining prix fixe two-course dinner is $40 per person Wednesday and Friday and prix fixe two-course dinner is $70 per person on nights with live entertainment. Small plates and cocktails are available at the high-top tables with a $30 minimum per person on nights with live entertainment. Sunday brunch is $30 per person including fresh fruit salad and a choice of entrée. For additional information, to make reservations, order curbside pickup, and learn more about our safety protocols, visit papermill.org/restaurant.

