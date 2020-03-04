PINKALICIOUS The Musical Arrives At The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage presents PINKALICIOUS The Musical.

PINKALICIOUS The Musical is the tale, based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, of Pinkalicious, who can't stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe - a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this pink predicament. PINKALICIOUS The Musical is about learning the power of self-control and the importance of moderation.

PINKALICIOUS The Musical features the talents of five professional equity performers in the cast. Returning to the Palace are Growing Stage favorites: Davis Cameron Lemley (Matilda, The Wizard of OZ) of Cedar Grove, NJ, as Mr. Pinkerton; Jenna Morris (Disney's Beauty And The Beast, The Wizard of OZ) of Hoboken, NJ, as Mrs. Pinkerton; Connor McKenna (ELF the Musical) of Hillsborough, NJ, as Peter and Nikole Rizzo (Matilda, The Wizard of OZ) of Netcong, NJ, as Alison/Dr. Wink. Making her Growing Stage debut is Casey Esbin of New City, NY, as Pinkalicious.

The show runs March 13th through 29th with performances Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM and a special Opening Night Performance, March 13th at 7:30PM followed by a post-show reception. A Sensory Friendly Performance will take place on Sunday, March 29th at 2:00PM.

Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. Group rates are available.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You