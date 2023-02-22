Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

The award winning production is a family friendly imaginative play based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Peter and the Starcatcher provides a humorous and fantastical backstory for the beloved character of Peter Pan and his arch-nemesis, Captain Hook. The award winning production is a family friendly imaginative play based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

Music Mountain's production opens February 24, playing on weekends through March 12. Show times are Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 3 PM and 8 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

In Peter and the Starcatcher, we meet a young orphaned child on the high seas simply called Boy because, in the absence of a mother and a father, he was never given a name. He, along with his mates, has been shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island, knowing nothing of the mysterious trunk on board in the captain's sea cabin containing precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, Boy's sad and lonely world is turned upside down when he is discovered by Molly, a precocious Starcatcher-in-training and daughter of a famous star catcher. Molly is on a mission to save the world and protect a treasure trunk filled with magical star stuff from getting into the hands of evil and greedy pirate Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own. As they travel aboard the Neverland ship headed for a faraway land, Molly and Boy learn about love, friendship and forge an unbreakable bond. Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the Neverland you never knew. "This is a celebration of youth and of the power of theater to inspire children and adults alike."

Casting for the MMT production includes Riley Frankhouser as Boy/Peter, Suzanne LaGreca as Molly, Louis Palena as Black Stache, Jordan Brennan as Smee, along with Alex Klein, Cyrus Carter, John Fischer, Michael Gearty, David McCloughan Jr., Tyler Brennan, Jeff LaGreca, Roger Madding, Mike Prikril and Colby Langweiler.

Stop by Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville, NJ for Peter and the Starcatcher! Tickets are $32 for adults and $30 for students/seniors/military and can be purchased by visiting musicmountaintheatre.org, in person at the box office, or by calling 609.397.3337. Subscribe and save with a subscription package for the 2023 season! Subscriptions are valid through December 2023.

In addition to the main stage productions, performances for young audiences are offered throughout the year! Currently on stage is Disney's Frozen Jr. through March 11th. Young Audience tickets are just $10 and show times are Saturdays at 11 AM and 1 PM.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.




