Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School to Host Benefit to Support Music Education Programs

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School will host a Benefit Concert to raise funds to prevent the loss of vital music programs. On Friday, May 30, 2025 they invite you to enjoy an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and community—all for a great cause.

Since 2017, OLMC has partnered with the Asbury Park Music Foundation to bring exceptional music education to their students through Lakehouse Music Academy—offering instruction both during and after school. These programs have transformed their school experience, giving students the joy of music and a creative outlet to thrive. Due to recent funding cuts, they are at risk of losing these vital music programs. Their goal is to raise $25,000 to ensure that music stays alive at OLMC.

"At Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School and throughout Asbury Park, music is more than an art-it is the heartbeat of our community and a vital force in our students' development. We hope everyone will join us on May 30 for an inspiring evening of music, dance, and community spirit, as we unite to save music in our school,” says Kaitlyn O'Meara, Principal, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School.

The night will kick off with a happy hour from 6:00-7:00pm in the school garden, food trucks from EL REY & SHORE GOOD EATS N TREATS will be in attendance, followed by live performances in the school gym from DES SPINKS, THE VIBES, RYAN GREGG, WHISKEY THURSDAY and DOUGLAS GEORGE.

This event is for adults 21 and over. Admission is a voluntary donation of your choice. Every contribution truly makes a meaningful impact. To learn more and donate, visit: https://shorturl.at/4Ljvw

