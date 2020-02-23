Open House and Refurbishment Of Historic Park Theatre Announced in Union City

Entertainment veteran John Lant has announced the re-opening of the Park Art Gallery and a sneak preview of the refurbishment project at the historic Park Theatre in Union City.

There will be live musical performances at the open house with tours of the theatre, refreshments and food by local vendors, along with the grand opening of the 2nd floor art gallery, the weekend of March 6-8. 2020. Website: ParkTheatreNJ.org Contact: info@ParkTheatreNJ.org

The Park Theatre (also known as the Park Performing Arts Center) is located at 560 32nd Street in Union City, New Jersey 07087.

The open house times are:

Friday, March 6, 2020 @ 6 PM - 10 PM

Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ 12 PM - 4 PM

Sunday March 8, 2020 @ 12 PM - 4 PM

The Park Theatre, a 1300+ seat house owned by the Archdiocese of Newark, was built in 1931 and had been an active performing arts venue, made famous by The Passion Play. In recent years it had fallen into disuse and in need of restoration. Under the guidance and artistic management of John Lant, and with the help of many volunteers, the Park Theatre is currently under a much needed refurbishment action plan, inside and out, and is again working to become an active arts center. With current Off-Broadway musicals for local schools and the community already planned throughout the Spring of 2020, it will once again become an arts beacon for the community.

"It is an exciting time at the Park Theatre, with the Performing Arts Center spaces, and the number of great new opportunities happening at the historic venue with our current operation and refurbishment of the property," states Lant.

"Keeping within a mission of providing artistic and educational outreach for our diverse cultural communities that we continue to serve, our across the board offerings of theatre, film, dance, visual arts and family entertainment activities will not only enhance our patronage but the local business region as well.

From International theatrical touring groups, live music acts, educational offerings for schools, film festivals, dance programming, music recitals, to the curated national artists' gallery, we will have many opportunities for you to "Come Play at The Park" over and over again.

As we move forward, we are in negotiations with several local theatre / music artist to begin in-house programming for adults and children, with our successful track record of producing musical theatre camps and youth and adult group musical ensembles, it is sure to be a hit.

In addition, we have a dedicated lounge space for special events, live webcasts, small screenings, podcasts, Q & A's, meetings, and a place to hang out while visiting the Park Art Gallery.

We look forward to bringing great entertainment and having you cross a new threshold to the arts, here at the Park Theatre. Please join us for a special Opening Night Preview of things to come with an Art Exhibit Opening, walking tours in English and Spanish, live music and some delicious refreshments and food from local restaurants."

The opening of the art gallery is an exhibit showing the work of the artist Cara London, a New Jersey artist known for her painterly representational work. (ParkTheatreNJ.org/gallery Use gallery@parktheatrenj.org for inquiries about the art exhibition.)

In addition to Lant and London, those already involved in the refurbishment project include Film/TV Producers John Harrison and James Dalton (Twisted Media NYC), International Film Host and Producer Maarten Cornelis, Off-Broadway Producer and Creator Eric Sirota, Music Producer Nathan Murphy (Nathan Murphy Productions), Costume Designer Jennifer Anderson, Local Artist of the Year and Broadway Performer / Playwright C.B. Murray (Dreamgirls, Pearl (Bailey) - the Musical).

If you are interested in booking the Park Theatre for a rental, performance, events, or want to join our ever growing volunteer force, all are welcome. Please contact John Lant at info@parktheatrenj.org for more information or to set-up an interview.





